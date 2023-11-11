‘Free education to girls from poor families, gas cylinders at 450 for select’: BJP releases manifesto for MP poll

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its manifesto for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.

BJP National President JP Nadda with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouban and others releases election manifesto ahead of the state assembly elections, in Bhopal on November 11.(PTI)

The party has promised to provide free education to girls from poor families up to post-graduation.

It said that cooking gas cylinders will be sold for ₹450 for beneficiaries of the 'Ladli Bahna' and 'PM Ujjwala' schemes in the state.

The party also promised to procure wheat at ₹2,700 and paddy at ₹3,100 per quintal from farmers if voted to power.

The manifesto was released by BJP chief JP Nadda in presence of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and party's state chief VD Sharma.

Nadda said that political parties first attract people during the election and then forget.

“... (They) make promises, forget, and mislead the public,” he said on the occasion, according to ANI “... BJP is the only party that has implemented the manifesto in letter and spirit...”

He also highlighted the performance of the incumbent Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in the state.

"The state (Madhya Pradesh) budget has increased by 14 times... The gross state domestic product has increased by 19 times... We believe in the politics of the report card... We have also focused on the last-mile delivery... We did what we said..." Nadda told reported.

Chouhan said that PM Modi guaranteed that the BJP government will make this manifesto as its road map for the development of Madhya Pradesh.

"I have a feeling of satisfaction when I say that, whatever we thought and said, we tried to fulfill it... When we noticed that girls are killed in the womb... We made the policy like the Ladli Laxmi Yojana," the chief minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also said that under BJP's leadership, the state changed from 'Bimaru' to 'Bemisal' state, according to ANI.

"We will keep this journey from going. In health sector, we have promised of investment of ₹20,000 crore, for Adivasi people ₹3,000 crore investment and in every sector, BJP will take Madhya Pradesh to new heights," he said.

