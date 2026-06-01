...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Free govt bus ride for women rolled out in Bengal, passengers seek increase in frequency

Free govt bus ride for women rolled out in Bengal, passengers seek increase in frequency

Updated on: Jun 01, 2026 01:18 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Monday rolled out free journeys for women in state-run buses on all routes, bringing joy to them.

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari and state Minister Agnimitra Paul during the launch of 'Swachh' app. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Women going to work in the peak morning hours sought that the frequency of government buses be increased.

In keeping with the promise made by the BJP in its assembly election manifesto, the Suvendu Adhikari government started free journeys for women in state-run buses, said a party functionary.

"I am happy, but the frequency of state buses needs to be increased," said Mala Biswas as she boarded a bus from Ballygunge station to her workplace at Park Street in central Kolkata.

She said that the number of state-run buses had decreased sharply since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Several government-run bus routes have vanished over the last few years, adding woes to commuters," said Sumana Singh, travelling by a state-run air-conditioned bus to Salt Lake Sector V, an IT hub, from Gariahat in south Kolkata.

 
suvendu adhikari bengal bjp kolkata
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Free govt bus ride for women rolled out in Bengal, passengers seek increase in frequency
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.