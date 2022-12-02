'Free mein khana khaya': MBA student gatecrashes wedding, washes dishes in viral video

A video of a man being forced to wash utensils at a wedding event in Madhya Pradesh has gone viral. The video reveals that the person is an MBA student and washing utensils is the punishment he was given for gatecrashing the wedding event.

"Do you know the punishment of having free food? Now wash the utensils properly as you do at your house," the man who caught the trespasser said as he recorded the video and asked him his whereabouts. The person is from Jabalpur and studies MBA in Bhopal. "You are doing MBA and your parents don't send money? You are earning a bad name for Jabalpur," the person said.

"How do you feel after washing the plates?" the MBA student is asked. "Free mein khana khaye, sir, kuch to karna padega (Have had free food. Have to do something)," the student said.

While there is no formal complaint in connection with the incident, the video after going viral has raised a storm on social media as many users commented that it is a very common thing for students living in hostels while the man who made the video created a humiliating situation on the camera.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.