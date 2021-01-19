IND USA
India News / Freezing cold in Himachal, Keylong records minus 8.9 degrees celsius
india news

Freezing cold in Himachal, Keylong records minus 8.9 degrees celsius

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:25 PM IST
The MeT centre predicted dry weather in the state till January 22.(HT File photo)

Keylong and Kalpa in Himachal Pradesh reeled under sub-zero temperatures on Tuesday, the Meteorological Department here said.

Keylong, the administrative centre of tribal Lahaul and Spiti district, continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 8.8 degrees Celsius, Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said.

Kalpa recorded a low of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius, he added.

The minimum temperature in Manali, Kufri and Dalhousie was recorded at 0.4, 2.1 and 4.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Shimla registered a low of 5.3 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Bilaspur at 23.5 degrees Celsius.

The MeT centre predicted dry weather in the state till January 22.

A fresh western disturbance is very likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from January 23 and it may cause scattered to fairly widespread rain, snow over the state, Singh said. 

