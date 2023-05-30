The Government of French India have issued on order withdrawing their order of April 29, 1937, with regard to the stationing for an indefinite period of a detachment of the Indian military force in Chandernagore (Bengal).

HT This Day: May 31, 1938 -- French rule by force in Pondicherry

The detachment has already been recalled and added to the central permanent military corps in Pondicherry.

The detachment, consisting of about 25 reserve men, was sent to Chandernagore consequent on certain alleged terrorist activities there a few years ago when a European Commissioner of Police, Mr. Quin, was shot dead.

The new order is a sequel to the prevalence of continued disturbances and rioting in Pondicherry.

PRESIDENTIAL DECREE

INDEFINITE POSTPONEMENT OF ELECTIONS

M. Le Brun, the President of the French Republic, has issued a decree with regard to the conduct of elections to the various elected bodies such as the general assembly, local councils and municipal councils in the French settlements in India, where the different elections are adjourned sine die.

His Excellency M. Crocicchia, Governor of French India, has formally promulgated the presidential decree in French India.

It will be recalled that the Mudaliarpet municipal council was the first to be suspended by the Government of French India as from January 5 last for a period of three months, and the period of its suspension was extended to another period of three months subsequently.

The Arianguppam and Oulgaret councils were then suspended.

It is understood that the maximum period of such suspensions under the powers of the Governor of the Colony is only six months.

Accordingly, fresh elections should have been held on or before June 5 in respect of the Mudaliarpet Commune, near Pondicherry.

Consequent on the continued disturbances in Pondicherry, the Government of French India referred to the Minister for the Colonies for orders.

The Home Government have found a way out for averting any untoward consequences on the eve of the elections by declaring them adjourned until further orders.

It is learned that the temporary municipal commissions, appointed by the Government to carry on the municipal administrations of the respective communes, either suspended or dissolved consequent on the resignation of the councillors en bloc under “public pressure” would continue to function till the elections are held in those places.”

