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French President Macron calls PM Modi ahead of France-UK meet on Strait of Hormuz

Macron and Modi discuss restoring navigation in Strait of Hormuz ahead of France-UK meet amid rising West Asia tensions

Updated on: Apr 16, 2026 10:35 pm IST
By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
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French President Emmanuel Macron dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, ahead of a conference to be hosted by Britain and France on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and discussed the situation in West Asia.

PM Modi, French President Macron agree on need to ensure safety, freedom of navigation in Strait of Hormuz before Paris talks.(File Photo/X/@narendramodi)

Modi said on social media that he received a phone call from Macron and they had “agreed on the need to urgently restore safety and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz”.

“We will continue our close cooperation to advance peace and stability in the region and beyond,” he added, without giving details. There was no official readout from the Indian side on the conversation, which came two days after US President Donald Trump called Modi to discuss the West Asia crisis.

Several NATO member states, including Britain and France, have said they will not be drawn into the West Asia conflict by participating in Trump’s blockade.

A British government spokesperson said the conference in Paris is expected to “advance work towards a coordinated, independent, multinational plan to safeguard international shipping once the conflict ends”.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri represented India at a virtual meeting chaired by British Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper on April 2 to discuss the reopening of the strait.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rezaul H Laskar

Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

modi emanuel macron strait of hormuz us iran war
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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