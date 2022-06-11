Fresh clashes, curbs in Bengal's Howrah amid Prophet remarks controversy: report

Fresh clashes were witnessed in Bengal's Howrah district, news agency ANI reported, a day after several parts in the country saw violence over remarks against Prophet Mohammed after Friday prayers.

A video tweeted by ANI captured tensions in a part of the district as protesters clashed with the security personnel. The personnel had to resort to use of tear gas shells to quell the agitators.

Assembly of five or more people in procession or carrying any dangerous weapon or any act that is likely to cause disturbance to public tranquility and breach of peace is prohibited in Uluberia, Panchla and Jagatballavpur areas and along the railway stations and the national highway in these areas till June 15, officials were quoted as saying by PTI news agency.

Protests were triggered in multiple cities, including Jharkhand's Ranchi, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Friday amid controversy over comments by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, who has now been expelled by the party.

While two people have died in Ranchi due to injuries amid violence, FIRs have been filed in Prayagraj against over 1,000 people. Security has been tightened in several cities in the midst of tensions.

Since last week, the controversy over the comments has prompted reactions and official notes from several Arab and West Asian nations. Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar condemned the remarks.

India, however, has been repeatedly assuring that all religions are equally respected in the country.

The two leaders had apologised for their comments. However, they have also alleged threats in the midst of the rage. The remarks were linked to the dispute related to the Gyanvapi mosque of Varanasi. FIRs have also been filed against Sharma in Delhi and Mumbai.

Several opposition leaders have slammed the government over the row, including Mamata Banerjee. “I condemn the recent heinous and atrocious hate speech remarks by a few disastrous BJP leaders, resulting in not only spread of violence, but also division of the fabric of the country, leading to disturbance of peace and amity.”

“I strongly seek that the accused leaders of BJP be arrested immediately so that the unity of the country is not disturbed and people at large do not face mental agony,” the chief minister said earlier this week.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

