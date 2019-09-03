Fresh clashes over ‘attack’ on BJP MP Arjun Singh, cops blame leader

india

Fresh clashes broke out between the supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal’s Barrackpore on Monday during a 12-hour bandh called by the saffron party to protest alleged attacks on its leaders, police said.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankar visited BJP MP Arjun Singh, who was recuperating at a hospital after sustaining injuries during a protest on Sunday, and expressed concern over the law and order situation in the state. “I will talk to the concerned persons for the state of West Bengal (so that it) gets peaceful atmosphere... Bengal must be on path of progress.”

Additional director general (law and order) of Bengal police Gyanwant Singh, meanwhile, refuted the MP’s allegation that police commissioner Manoj Verma hit him on the head with a baton. “If there is an injury to the head, it is either from a fall, or by a stone. Arjun Singh was perhaps hit by a stone thrown from the crowd.”

Reacting to the ADG’s statment, Bengal BJP unit chief Dilip Ghosh said, “Arjun Singh did the right thing as an MP and stood by his men. But why should (TMC leader) Jyoti Priya Mallick’s men attack Arjun Singh?”

