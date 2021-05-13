Home / India News / Fresh guidelines for Assam to curb Covid-19 spread: Check details here
india news

Fresh guidelines for Assam to curb Covid-19 spread: Check details here

Pharmacies, hospitals, animal care centres and veterinary clinics are allowed to operate without restrictions.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 13, 2021 05:44 AM IST
Assam on Tuesday recorded 6,258 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 85 deaths. The state has nearly 40,000 active coronavirus cases.

In an attempt to curb the Covid-19 outbreak in the state, Assam will have more restrictions and strict containment measures from Thursday. The decision was taken by newly-formed Himanta Biswa Sarma government.

In a tweet, Sarma said, “To contain #Covid cases, more restrictions & containment measures would be put in place from May 13, 2021. Detailed SOP will be issued on Wednesday. In case restrictions have to continue for more than a fortnight, Govt will consider financial relief package for weaker sections.”

Assam on Tuesday recorded 6,258 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 85 deaths. The state has nearly 40,000 active coronavirus cases.

Here are the fresh guidelines for Assam:

  1. All shops and commercial establishments will remain shut at 1pm on all days.
  2. The weekly 'haats', bazaars are not allowed for 15 days.
  3. Restaurants, dhabas and other eateries can allow dine-in guest only up to 1pm after which only home delivery of food will be allowed.
  4. Pharmacies, hospitals, animal care centres and veterinary clinics are allowed to operate without restrictions.
  5. All educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities are allowed to go for virtual options. No physical classes is allowed for 15 days.
  6. Marriages and religious functions are allowed with presence of maximum of 10 people. Not more than 10 persons should attend funeral gatherings.
  7. AIl public transport are allowed to operate only upto 30% of seating capacity.

In an attempt to curb the Covid-19 outbreak in the state, Assam will have more restrictions and strict containment measures from Thursday. The decision was taken by newly-formed Himanta Biswa Sarma government.

In a tweet, Sarma said, “To contain #Covid cases, more restrictions & containment measures would be put in place from May 13, 2021. Detailed SOP will be issued on Wednesday. In case restrictions have to continue for more than a fortnight, Govt will consider financial relief package for weaker sections.”

Assam on Tuesday recorded 6,258 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 85 deaths. The state has nearly 40,000 active coronavirus cases.

Here are the fresh guidelines for Assam:

  1. All shops and commercial establishments will remain shut at 1pm on all days.
  2. The weekly 'haats', bazaars are not allowed for 15 days.
  3. Restaurants, dhabas and other eateries can allow dine-in guest only up to 1pm after which only home delivery of food will be allowed.
  4. Pharmacies, hospitals, animal care centres and veterinary clinics are allowed to operate without restrictions.
  5. All educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities are allowed to go for virtual options. No physical classes is allowed for 15 days.
  6. Marriages and religious functions are allowed with presence of maximum of 10 people. Not more than 10 persons should attend funeral gatherings.
  7. AIl public transport are allowed to operate only upto 30% of seating capacity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 covid-19 in india covid-19 vaccine coronavirus coronavirus in india coronavirus crisis
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: Elephant’s cricket skills impress former England skipper Michael Vaughan

Man finds ‘human baby-sized’ frog in Solomon Islands

Sanchez the alligator enjoys ride by gazing out of window. Watch

Nothing to see here, just an adorable bunny getting some Vitamin C
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Covaxin
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP