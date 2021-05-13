Fresh guidelines for Assam to curb Covid-19 spread: Check details here

In an attempt to curb the Covid-19 outbreak in the state, Assam will have more restrictions and strict containment measures from Thursday. The decision was taken by newly-formed Himanta Biswa Sarma government.

In a tweet, Sarma said, “To contain #Covid cases, more restrictions & containment measures would be put in place from May 13, 2021. Detailed SOP will be issued on Wednesday. In case restrictions have to continue for more than a fortnight, Govt will consider financial relief package for weaker sections.”

Assam on Tuesday recorded 6,258 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 85 deaths. The state has nearly 40,000 active coronavirus cases.

Here are the fresh guidelines for Assam:

All shops and commercial establishments will remain shut at 1pm on all days. The weekly 'haats', bazaars are not allowed for 15 days. Restaurants, dhabas and other eateries can allow dine-in guest only up to 1pm after which only home delivery of food will be allowed. Pharmacies, hospitals, animal care centres and veterinary clinics are allowed to operate without restrictions. All educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities are allowed to go for virtual options. No physical classes is allowed for 15 days. Marriages and religious functions are allowed with presence of maximum of 10 people. Not more than 10 persons should attend funeral gatherings. AIl public transport are allowed to operate only upto 30% of seating capacity.

