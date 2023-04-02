Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fresh violence erupts in Hooghly during BJP's Shobha yatra: Video

ByManjiri Chitre
Apr 02, 2023 10:20 PM IST

West Bengal Commerce and Industry Minister Shashi Panja also alleged that the incident was “pre-planned by Dilip Ghosh”.

Fresh violence and arson erupted in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Sunday - two days after Howrah witnessed incidents of violence during Ram Navami celebrations. A ruckus and stone pelting were witnessed in Hooghly, as per a video shared by the news agency ANI.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh alleged that the incident was “pre-planned by BJP”. “These people are trying to create unrest in the name of Ram Navami. We are taking the stock of the situation,” he told ANI.

“BJP is watching who can create more ruckus - Dilip Ghosh or Sukanta Majumdar,” Ghosh added.

“Violence and arson take place whenever BJP organises any rally. Today also the same thing happened during the BJP rally which was headed by Dilip Ghosh. This has become their tradition. Our party completely condemns this act of the BJP," she said, reported ANI.

Earlier on Friday, union home minister Amit Shah took stock of the situation following the violence in Howrah, and also spoke to West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose. claimed that the BJP and other right-wing organisations such as Bajrang Dal were "involved in violence with arms" in Howrah.

(With inputs from agencies)

