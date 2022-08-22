Friends insert steel glass inside man's rectum after booze party in Surat, doctors remove it 10 days later

Doctors at a state-run hospital in Odisha have successfully removed a steel glass from the rectum of a man. The object was inserted inside the anus of one Krushna Chandra Rout nearly 10 days ago by his friends as a drunken condition following a booze party in Surat, Gujarat – a dry state.

Despite experiencing acute stomach pain, Rout refrained from revealing to anyone about the steel inside his anus owing to the stigma attached to the incident. The object was around 8cm in diameter and 15cm long, news agency PTI reported.

Instead of undergoing treatment in Surat itself, where Rout was employed at a textile mill, he travelled back to his native place in Balipadar - around 140km southwest of Bhubaneswar.

The 45-year-old's stomach began swelling and he was unable to defecate since the incident. Tensed about his condition, his family members rushed him to the Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur city last Friday.

Even during medical consultation, Rout did not reveal about the glass being inside his rectum. It was only after an X-ray was done that doctors came to know about the reason behind his worsening health condition, surgery department's assistant professor Sanjit Nayak told PTI.

A surgery was performed on the same day as Rout's condition was serious.

A professor in the surgery department, Charan Panda, said that initially the team of doctors formed attempted to remove the glass through the anus. However, they later decided to conduct a laparotomy, an abdominal incision, by colostomy because of chances of infection due to a possible rupture in the anus, Panda added.

The entire surgery took nearly two-and-a-half hours. Panda, however, told PTI that the condition of Rout is good and he will remain for another four to five days under observation.

(With agency inputs)

