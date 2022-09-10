From 81st to 46th spot: India's Global Innovation Index achievement hailed by PM

India presently stands at 46th spot in the Global Innovation Index, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, underlining that the country has made huge progress in terms of innovation in the last few years. Highlighting the country’s achievement of climbing the list from 81st spot in 2015, PM Modi stressed: “After 2014, investment in science and technology increased exponentially. Our government is working towards science-based development.”

The country is headed towards leading the fourth industrial revolution, he further pointed out, recounting the contribution of experts. His comments came as he addressed the Centre-State Science Conclave virtually.

Drawing parallels between the contributions of world-renowned scientists like Albert Einstein, Nikola Tesla and those who hailed from India, including CV Raman, PM Modi said: "Our bright minds have always made us proud and Indian scientists are doing wonders. Celebrating their innovations and successes will inspire our people.”

“When we celebrate the achievement of our scientists, science becomes part of our society and culture. I urge all to celebrate the achievements of our scientists.”

Last month, during the Independence Day address, PM Modi had pointed out that the next 25 years are very crucial for India, underscoring that the country would become a developed nation during this period. The comment, however, had drawn the opposition's ire.

Meanwhile, during Saturday's event, Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel pointed out that the state has been ranking "first in startup rankings for the last three years." Gujarat - where the BJP is ruling for nearly 27 years - is scheduled to go for polls later this year.

"We have to make India a global center of research and innovation in this Amrit Kaal. States should adopt best practices from other states. This will be a step towards ensuring timely and effective implementation of science-led development programs in the country," PM Modi urged in his address.

(With inputs from ANI)

