Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / From Aadhaar-PF link to LPG prices, here are new rules in effect from today
india news

From Aadhaar-PF link to LPG prices, here are new rules in effect from today

The changes in effect from today (that is September 1, Wednesday) include mandatory Aadhaar-PAN linking for SBI customers and a price hike in LPG gas cylinders.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 07:59 AM IST
The State Bank of India (SBI) had earlier directed that linking the PAN card and the Aadhaar card was mandatory and had to be done within September 30.

From Aadhaar-PAN card linking to a potential rise in cooking gas prices, several changes are expected to the general public life from today (that is, September 1, Wednesday). As a new month begins, here is a list of important changes that will come into effect from today.

Mandatory PAN-Aadhaar linking

The State Bank of India (SBI) had earlier directed that linking the PAN card and the Aadhaar card was mandatory and had to be done within September 30. According to bank officials familiar with the development, there might be transaction-related issues in case an individual does not follow through with the directions. According to the erstwhile guidelines, the bank account had to be linked with PAN in the case of depositing over 50,000 to the account.

Aadhaar-PF linking

From September 1 onwards, employers can also credit their contribution of the provident fund (PF) only if the employee’s Aadhaar number is linked to their Universal Account Number (UAN). The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) amended Section 142 of the Code of Social Security, 2020, which has made the Aadhaar-PF linking mandatory for availing of various services, receiving payments, and seeking benefits, among others.

RELATED STORIES

LPG price hike

Cooking gas prices may rise once again in early September, reports had indicated last month. Companies have hiked LPG cylinder prices for two consecutive months; so the prices are likely to go up once again this month. The price of cooking gas had gone up by 25 per cylinder on August 18. Earlier in July, the price of cooking gas was increased by 25.50.

Since the cooking gas prices witnessed a surge for two months in a row, it is expected that the trend will continue in September as well. Since January this year, LPG prices have increased by 165 per cylinder.

New cheque clearance norm

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has laid down a new Positive Pay System for clearing cheques in 2020 in order to verify an issuer’s details for stopping any fraudulent acts. The system had, however, come into effect on January 1 of this year.

Axis Bank will adopt the new system from September 1 onwards; the private sector lender has already begun the process of informing its account holders of the rule via SMS. Customers who are issuing high-value cheques must now inform their respective banks before doing, under this new system for cheque clearance. This is meant to prevent bank frauds pertaining to issuing and clearance of cheques.

GSTR-1 filing guidelines

New rules are also being issued for goods and services tax (GST) networks from this month. The Goods and Service Tax Network (GSTN) has said that from now on, in order to file GSTR-1 in accordance with the rules, everything has to be submitted in line with Rule-59(6) of the Central GST Rule. According to these new protocols, no person can file GSTR-1 unless he fills up the GSTR-3B form.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aadhaar card pan card lpg price hike gstr 3b
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

At 158,880, August Covid infections in Maharasthra 33% less than July

Go after big fish if concerned about NPAs: Supreme Court to PSBs

LIVE: South Louisiana braced for a month without electricity after Hurricane Ida

Ramacharyulu named Rajya Sabha secretary general
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Airport
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
India Covid Cases
Nasser Hussain
Bengaluru Accident
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP