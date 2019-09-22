india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump arrived at Houston’s packed NRG stadium to chants of ‘Modi, Modi’ that filled the air as both the leaders walked to the centre of the dais waving to the 50,000 Indian Americans who had gathered at the venue to hear the two leaders speak.

Here are the top quotes from the much awaited Houston gala:

1. “Ab ki baar Trump Sarkar,” PM Modi said while pitching for a second term in office for the US president.

2. Introducing President Donald Trump as a good friend, the PM said, “He (Trump) needs no introduction as his name is familiar to every person on the planet.”

3. “We are witnessing history in the making. Mr President, you had introduced me to your family in 2017. Today I have the honour of introducing you to my family,” PM Modi said pointing to the 50,000 strong Indian American crowd at the packed NRG stadium.

4. “We are witnessing a new history and a new chemistry in the making. This is proof of the increasing synergy between India and the United States. The energy at NRG stadium is proof of this India-USA synergy,” PM Modi said addressing the Indian diaspora.

5. “Houston is strong. The name of this programme is ‘Howdy, Modi!’ but Modi alone is nothing. I am an ordinary person working on the orders of 130 crore Indians. So when you ask ‘Howdy, Modi!’, I want to reply everything is fine in India,” the PM said.

6. Speaking about the changing face of new India, the prime minister said, “We are challenging ourselves. We are changing ourselves. India is progressing like never before. India is questioning the very idea that the country can never change. In the last five years, we have achieved several milestones. We are aiming high, we are achieving higher.”

