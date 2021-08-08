From cash awards to car: It's pouring rewards for 'golden boy' Neeraj Chopra

It's pouring rewards for Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra after he secured India’s second individual gold in Olympic history with a stellar performance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games. The athlete from Haryana has been honoured by several state governments and private organisations for his achievement.

Haryana chief minister ML Khattar said on Saturday that Chopra will get a cash reward of ₹6 crore. Khattar also announced that the 23-year-old will be made head of the upcoming Centre for Excellence in Athletics in Panchkula. "As per our sports policy, Neeraj Chopra will get a cash reward of ₹six crore, a Class-I job and a piece of plot of land at concessional rates, Khattar said.

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced a special cash reward of ₹2 crore for Chopra. Singh said that it was a proud moment for India and all Punjabis, since the family of Chopra, traces its roots to Punjab.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash reward of ₹one crore for Chopra. Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings also announced a reward of ₹one crore for the athlete. “As a mark of appreciation and honour on his stellar achievement, CSK is awarding Rs. 1 Crore to Neeraj Chopra,” the CSK said in a statement.

Indian airliner IndiGo has announced that it will offer unlimited free travel for one year to Chopra. The offer is applicable from August 8, 2021 till August 7, 2022. In a statement, Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, “Neeraj we were all overjoyed to hear about your remarkable achievement. You have made the country proud, and I know all IndiGo employees would be truly honoured to welcome you onboard one of our flights.”

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra, has announced to give a brand new XUV 700 to Chopra when he returns to India.

Realty firm Elan group Chairman Rakesh Kapoor has announced a ₹25 lakh cash award for Chopra, reports news agency PTI.

The Manipur government has announced to award Chopra ₹one crore. Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said, "On this historic day where India bagged an Olympic Gold medal in an athletic event after 100 years, the Manipur State Cabinet has decided to honour the Javelin throw Gold medalist @Neeraj_chopra1 by extending a reward of ₹1 Crore. Congratulations on this historic win, Neeraj."



