From drugs to porn cases, Shatrughan Sinha opens up about Bollywood's silence

With a series of controversies surrounding the film industry, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who featured in the latest edition of The Interview with Hindustan Times’ Kumkum Chadha, spoke on why heavyweights choose to remain silent instead of taking a stand. Excerpts

On one hand, there is a furore on what Javed Akhtar said about Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Taliban and on the other there is complete silence on the Raj Kundra-Shilpa Shetty case. Why these double standards?

People belonging to the film industry are wise, nice and simple people. I am not their spokesman. If they want to speak…well, fine. If they don't want to speak, no problem. Why do we expect them to speak on every matter? Sometimes this happens because they are very close to the people concerned. They find it a little awkward. Sometimes they do not want to comment because they think this might lead to some undesirable controversy. So, if they want to speak, they come forward and those who do not want to come forward, you can't say they are engaging in double standards, or they are scared. How does it matter?

It matters because it is an overview situation. There is pornography, there are drugs, there used to be casting couch syndrome etc. So somewhere the impression is that Bollywood is a dirty place. The clean people there, like you and some of the others, are silent when these wrongdoings go on. So, I think that is probably the issue. If there is mudslinging or if there are these wrongdoings then why don't some of them come out and condemn those black sheep which are tainting the entire industry?

Why do they expect only from the film industry people? Do these only happen in the film industry? Does it not happen in the corporate or political corridors? It happens everywhere. But since the film industry seems to be the favourite whipping horse, beat it as much as you want as it is weak. They are businessmen in true sense, they are scared…whichever government is there…they don't want to go against it. As far as I am concerned, I only speak when I am spoken to. It is not that I start speaking on every issue like there are few people in politics who speak on every issue.

Will the government tackle the repercussions if a person from Bollywood says something? In such cases, our people have to bear the brunt. There have been protests outside their houses. So, they say let's not do it…

When you talk about casting couch or drugs, you judge any industry by majority. Have you heard anything of this sort about the late Dilp Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Dev Anand or me? There are certain incidents and these are all accusations, nothing has been proved yet. So, this is important to understand. Out of many good things, there is just one single flaw in the film industry. It is not united; it does not have a platform of its own. There should be an attitude of gratitude but at times selfish attitudes can be seen here.

That's exactly my point. Self-centred and I would use the word ‘selfish’ and living for themselves and this indicates that when something happens, they do not come out.

First of all, there is no proper association so it becomes a difficult task coordinating with everybody. Secondly, there is no platform where we can talk. Many do not have the courage to debate, so they remain silent or hesitate or feel embarrassed if something happens. They try to distance themselves. There is a need for unity and understanding. If we all become united then it will be great.

You are also saying the same thing and substantiating what I am saying. A sad commentary on the film industry and the kind of people who the world or at least the youth look up to shouldn't then set an example rather than a bad example?

It's very unfortunate. I may not conclude this matter to the extent where you may like me to conclude. But I hope, wish and pray that my viewpoint is being understood by all. Substantiating in the sense that I say that it's very unfortunate but I have also said this is not only in the film industry, what about the sports industry. If it is about their own leader, then they will come forward and speak. But it is not right to expect from all.

Fair enough but senior actors like you, Mt Amitabh Bachchan …people look up to you to take the lead because you have represented the industry for decades. They want you to take the lead and say this far and no further. So this impression goes that they are all thick as thieves, which is damaging for the industry also.

It is possible to some extent. You won't expect from those who are seen with the government or are seen being scared from the government. But people have seen that I have called spade a spade but you can't expect this from our friends. They are seen with the government…their so-called lobbying is somewhere else. So, this is too much to expect from them. So in such a situation, we don't blame them. It is better to remain silent than to make an issue out of it.

What do they have to fear? They are successful and not dependent on the government for anything. So, to say that actors are scared is really not something which one would expect from them.

You answered my question. They are scared because they are successful. Not saying anything at all is better than saying something controversial. At times being silent also shows acts of prudence.

Amitabh Bachchan is always a mute spectator to the wrong things which are going on.

Well, I won't say much on this. A public figure must know how to behave in public.

To be a mute spectator?

You focus on his behaviour, his public conduct.

If you don't cross the line, then these things will obviously come in question

I am there to cross the line. He is a friend…I do it on everybody's behalf.

Why have you been silent on many wrongdoings of the film industry? Yours have been an unblemished career and maybe you are not scared of the government too, so maybe it was easy for you. So, be it drugs, Raj Kundra pornography case or casting couch syndrome, why didn't you take the lead? You said there is no platform. Why did you then not take the lead being fearless, being in politics and being a veteran? And take people like Mr Amitabh Bachchan and some of the others along to tell the younger stars that this far and no further? Or condemn that section which was tainting the entire industry?

The direction of talks changes when we say thus far and no further. Many people haven't spoken on Raj Kundra. There are many obvious reasons. Me and my family are very fond of Shilpa Shetty or for that matter Shilpa Shetty's mother. I don't know Raj Kundra ji very well. I just know he is Shilpa Shetty's husband…this doesn't mean I consider him good or bad. The matter is in court. Before we could speak anything, the matter was in court already. So, it is not right to say something now.

I had raised my voice against the underworld. I had said this is wrong. There is nothing clear in the drug case now. The images of Dev Anand, Amitabh Bachchan, Jitendra or me are not tainted. I am talking about the majority.

There is one well-known actor who said, "Maal chahiye”. People look up to her films. So, what kind of an example does this set?

If this is true, then such things should not happen at all. This is absolutely wrong.

The new generation actors are undoing whatever your struggles have been.

We can suggest counselling to those who are newcomers. Punishment should be given to those who are experts in this field so that they are deterrent to others.

What have the senior people like you done on the ground? Don't you think the majority has failed the people? If a well-known actor is consuming drugs, then the younger generation today who watch these films say if they can do it why not us? So, your responsibility is much bigger.

I don't agree with you on this. One should see if these issues are genuine or something to divert attention.

There are enough video tapes where you see that these people are coming out from parties in drug state

I have said this is wrong. I used to drink but I quit drinking years ago. Jitendra, Amitabh Bachchan used to drink/smoke, they have quit years back.

The younger generations have started consuming drugs now

These are all new habits of the youth. They will sooner understand. I am sure they will see other people and understand.

Between Mr Amitabh Bachchan being a mute spectator and Mr Javed Akhtar shooting off his mouth, what is your advice to each of them?

Both of them are very dear to me. I am very fond of them. There will be conflict of interest. Both me and the society respect them a lot. So they can answer this better and I am sure they are capable of handling the situation.

Are you considering or would you ever consider going back to your parent party which is the BJP?

I haven't got any such proposal and I haven't given any such proposal to anybody. I have moved forward. I have no interest or intention. People say politics is an art of possibilities. One can't say what will happen tomorrow, but today I can surely say neither I have any intention nor I am interested.

If a proposal from the BJP comes, would you consider it?

This question is hypothetical. If they send a proposal and if they feel they have done something wrong, which should not have happened, then I can consider.

At one point, you praised the government and you said, “Tremendous efforts in fighting the pandemic”. Are you serious Mr Sinha? People were dying by the minute, there was no oxygen and you were saying “tremendous efforts”?

I agree with you whole-heartedly with the second part of your question. Yes, I did say that because I also got carried away at that time but the reality came out to be something else. I feel India could have made a name in such a situation but unfortunately, we were humiliated in this regard.

Your wife Poonam ji is richer than you and you owe money to your daughter. Is that true?

She is my wife and I am working for her. It's good if she is richer than me. It is the time of women empowerment. Maybe our daughter is also richer than me. If I owe money to my daughter, I will try to repay it.

You are an actor and a politician. In your view, which is murkier…politics or Bollywood?

It's more when it comes to power game. Politics is murkier.