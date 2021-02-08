Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on Monday in reply to the motion of thanks on the President's address to the joint sitting of Parliament covered a wide array of issues but was not bereft of sarcasm, fun and banter. Through the House, he again invited farmers to stop the protest and find a solution through negotiations.

Here are PM Modi's top quotes:

'Was he talking about West Bengal?'

Talking about the speeches of the MPs that were delivered in the previous days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien' speech which was punctuated with words like 'freedom of speech', 'intimidation' etc. "When I was listening to him, I was wondering if he is talking about Bengal or the country. He sees all this for 24 hours. So he might have said the same here too," PM Modi said.

'Bajwa ji's speech disappointed me as Congress does'

Referring to Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa's speech, PM Modi said, "It was such a detailed speech that I was thinking now he will speak about the Emergency period. But he didn't. His speech disappointed me as Congress does," PM Modi said.

'MSP tha, hai aur rahega'

Reiterating his commitment to the system of minimum support price, PM Modi said, "MSP was there, is there and will be there. We should not spread misinformation about this."

'Be proud that Modi has to do what Manmohan Singh said'

Quoting former PM Manmohan Singh on farm reforms where he had commented on empowering farmers to sell their produce in the market, PM Modi said, "Those who are not listening to what we are saying will hopefully listen to Manmohan ji's words. You should, in fact, be proud of the fact that Modi has to do what Manmohan Singh had said long ago."

'These andolan jeevis are parjeevi'

"A new class of people has emerged in recent times who can be seen in all agitations and protests. These are andolan jeevis. States will agree with me as they too are encountering the emergence of this section. They are actually parasites feasting on agitations and protests," PM Modi said.

'Be wary of FDI'

This FDI is not related to investment, but vested interest as PM Modi elaborated this as foreign destructive ideology. The country needs to save itself from this FDI, he said, referring to international attention to farmers' protest. He also referred to J&K, northeast in this thread and said the country if proud of its Sikhs though there are attempts to mislead them.

'When fufi ji gets angry for not being invited to wedding'

Talking about opposition's protest against farm laws, Prime Minister said, "A lot was discussed in the House but mostly it was on the protest, not on the solution...you can oppose the procedure but could have explained to farmers that it is high time for these farm reforms....but now they are saying they were not consulted before, like 'fufi ji' who gets angry for not being invited to the wedding..this happens in large families