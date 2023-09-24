From global north to south, Jaishankar continues bilateral engagements

New York: India continued with its extensive diplomatic outreach, touching base with partners of the global north, engaging with those who constitute the global south across continents, and sustaining its outreach to West Asia and Africa on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

New York, Sept 23 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Carlos Pinto Pereira, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guinea-Bissau on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) meeting, in New York on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (Dr. S. Jaishankar twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday — after attending a Quad ministerial, meeting his Japanese and Australian counterpart, and participating in an IBSA ministerial — external affairs minister S Jaishankar first met Bahrain’s Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, and tweeted, “Good conversation on connectivity, economic linkages and regional dynamics.”

Jaishankar also met UK’s minister of state Tariq Ahmad and tweeted that the two did a “useful stocktaking” of the relationship and discussed recent developments pertaining to Ukraine. The two ministers met for an extensive one-on-one chat after officials and are likely to have focused on Canada’s recent allegations, especially given the presence of a large Sikh diaspora in the UK including Khalistani groups and UK’s own unique relationship with both India and Canada.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday, Jaishankar met Egypt’s foreign minister Sameh Shoukry. “Appreciate his warm words for the Indian Presidency of G20. Took stock of the the great progress in our bilateral cooperation. 2023 has been a landmark year in India-Egypt ties. Committed to take them forward.” Egypt was a guest country at G20 and hosted PM Narendra Modi in June for a visit.

He then met Uganda’s foreign minister Odongo Jeje. “Fondly recalled my visit to Uganda. Happy to note that the progress of various bilateral initiatives. Offered our fullest support on their upcoming NAM and G77 Presidencies,” tweeted Jaishankar.

Continuing with India’s intensified engagement with Cyprus, Jaishankar met its foreign minister Constantinos Kambas, and tweeted, after the meeting, “ Talked about follow-up steps to my visit last December. India’s interest in the Mediterranean is steadily growing. Cyprus will always be a valued partner.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also met Guinea Bissau’s foreign minister Carlos Pereira. “Discussed expanding our development partnership and enhancing our trade and investment.”

The minister is scheduled to address a major event on India and the global south later on Saturday, besides speaking on the Indian G20 presidency at a separate event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prashant Jha Prashant Jha is the Washington DC-based US correspondent of Hindustan Times. He is also the editor of HT Premium. Jha has earlier served as editor-views and national political editor/bureau chief of the paper. He is the author of How the BJP Wins: Inside India's Greatest Election Machine and Battles of the New Republic: A Contemporary History of Nepal....view detail