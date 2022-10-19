From Gujarat, Uttarakhand to UP, PM Narendra Modi’s schedule ahead of Diwali

Ahead of Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh from October 19 to 23.

He will celebrate Diwali with soldiers on October 24 at the border.

He will cover sectors ranging from defence to diplomacy, education to environment, infrastructure to industries among others.

PM Modi will visit Gujarat on October 19 and inaugurate the DefExpo 22 at Gandhinagar’s Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre.

He will also launch the Mission Schools of Excellence at Adalaj the same day and lay the foundation stone for various development projects in Junagadh.

He will also inaugurate India Urban Housing Conclave 2022.

“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on 19-20 October and dedicate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around ₹15,670 crore,” PMO said in a statement.

On Thursday, he will launch Mission LiFE at Kevadia and participate in the 10th Heads of Missions Conference.

Following that, he will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Vyara.

On Friday, PM Modi will visit Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath and perform darshan and pooja at Shri Kedarnath Temple.

Later, he will lay the foundation stone for the Kedarnath Ropeway Project.

He will also visit the Adi Guru Shankaracharya Samadhi Sthal and further review the progress of development works along Mandakini Asthapath and Saraswati Asthapath.

Later, he will also visit Shri Badrinath Temple and lay the foundation stone of road and ropeway projects at Mana village.

“The ropeways, which will be developed at a cumulative cost of around ₹2,430 crore, are an environmental friendly mode of transport that will provide safe, secure and stable mode of transport,” PMO said.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister will pay obeisance at the under-construction Ram Temple at Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya.

He will also attend the Deepotsav celebration in presence of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.