From MGR to Jayalalithaa and Stalin: List of Tamil Nadu chief ministers since 1947

Tamil Nadu has been governed by several iconic figures from both the Dravidian parties and the Indian National Congress. Since 1947, the role of the Chief Minister has evolved from leading the Madras Presidency to the state of Tamil Nadu, officially renamed in 1969.

Tamil Nadu(incredible india)

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With results of Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu expected on May 4, a look at names, tenure and political affiliations of Chief Ministers of the southern state over the years:

Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu (Post-Independence)

No. Name of Chief Minister Period of Tenure Party Affiliation 1 O. P. Ramaswamy Reddiyar 23 March 1947 – 6 April 1949 Indian National Congress 2 P. S. Kumaraswamy Raja 6 April 1949 – 10 April 1952 Indian National Congress 3 C. Rajagopalachari 10 April 1952 – 13 April 1954 Indian National Congress 4 K. Kamaraj 13 April 1954 – 2 October 1963 Indian National Congress 5 M. Bhaktavatsalam 2 October 1963 – 6 March 1967 Indian National Congress 6 C. N. Annadurai 6 March 1967 – 3 February 1969 DMK 7 M. Karunanidhi 10 February 1969 – 31 January 1976 DMK 8 M. G. Ramachandran 30 June 1977 – 17 February 1980 AIADMK 9 M. G. Ramachandran (2nd Term) 9 June 1980 – 24 December 1987 AIADMK 10 V. N. Janaki Ramachandran 7 January 1988 – 30 January 1988 AIADMK 11 M. Karunanidhi (2nd Term) 27 January 1989 – 30 January 1991 DMK 12 J. Jayalalithaa 24 June 1991 – 12 May 1996 AIADMK 13 M. Karunanidhi (3rd Term) 13 May 1996 – 13 May 2001 DMK 14 J. Jayalalithaa (2nd Term) 14 May 2001 – 21 September 2001 AIADMK 15 O. Panneerselvam 21 September 2001 – 2 March 2002 AIADMK 16 J. Jayalalithaa (3rd Term) 2 March 2002 – 12 May 2006 AIADMK 17 M. Karunanidhi (4th Term) 13 May 2006 – 15 May 2011 DMK 18 J. Jayalalithaa (4th Term) 16 May 2011 – 27 September 2014 AIADMK 19 O. Panneerselvam (2nd Term) 29 September 2014 – 22 May 2015 AIADMK 20 J. Jayalalithaa (5th Term) 23 May 2015 – 5 December 2016 AIADMK 21 O. Panneerselvam (3rd Term) 6 December 2016 – 16 February 2017 AIADMK 22 Edappadi K. Palaniswami 16 February 2017 – 6 May 2021 AIADMK 23 M. K. Stalin 7 May 2021 – Present DMK

Here are some key facts about the Tamil Nadu CMs

Renaming of State: It was during the tenure of C N Annadurai in 1969 that the state was officially renamed from Madras State to Tamil Nadu.

Longest Serving: M Karunanidhi holds the record for the most terms as Chief Minister, serving five different times across four decades.

Transition of Power: Since 1967, Tamil Nadu has been exclusively governed by leaders from the DMK or AIADMK, marking a complete shift away from national parties in the state legislature.

President's Rule: The state has come under President's Rule four times (1976, 1980, 1988, and 1991) due to various political developments and the dismissal of state governments.

Some Historic Welfare Schemes

Mid-Day Meal Scheme (K Kamaraj): Launched in the 1950s, this revolutionary program provided free meals to school children to boost enrollment and reduce malnutrition.

Nutritious Noon Meal Scheme (M G Ramachandran): In 1982, MGR expanded the existing meal program by adding eggs and pulses, creating one of the largest nutrition programs in the world.

Cradle Baby Scheme (J Jayalalithaa): Introduced in 1992 to combat female infanticide, this scheme allowed anonymous parents to hand over female infants to the state for care.

Amma Canteens (Amma Unavagam) (J Jayalalithaa): Launched in 2013, these state-run subsidized canteens provide low-cost, quality meals to the urban poor and daily wage laborers.

Varumun Kappom (M Karunanidhi): A massive preventive healthcare initiative involving specialized medical camps conducted across the state to reach rural populations.

Uzhavar Sandhai (Farmers' Markets) (M Karunanidhi): Established to allow farmers to sell their produce directly to consumers without middlemen, ensuring better prices for both.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushbu Sahu ...Read More Khushbu Sahu is a journalist with the online desk, assisting with research, writing, editing, and curating digital content, while gaining experience in SEO and content publishing workflows. She is currently pursuing a PGDM in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Khushbu holds a Bachelor’s degree in German from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), where she developed a strong foundation in language, culture, and global perspectives. She was awarded a scholarship to attend a language programme at Vytautas Magnus University in Lithuania, which provided her with international exposure and an opportunity to engage with diverse cultural and academic environments across Europe. Her areas of interest include politics, international relations, public policy, and human-interest stories. She is particularly interested in exploring how policies impact communities on the ground. Previously, she worked as a content writer with Karamrath and was associated with the Gandhi Fellowship, where she engaged in grassroots development initiatives. She has also interned in the public policy space, contributing to research and programme development in the education sector. Read Less

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