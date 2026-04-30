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From Prafulla Chandra Ghosh to Mamata Banerjee: Full list of West Bengal chief ministers over the years

The political history of West Bengal is marked by prominent political leaders who have shaped the state’s politics over time.

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 04:32 pm IST
By Payal Kumari
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India is a diverse country with a vast history, comprising various states that contribute differently to its cultural, economic, and political landscape. Among them, West Bengal has played an important role in shaping India’s past, particularly during the British Raj and the freedom movement.

List of all Chief Ministers of West Bengal (1947-2026)

West Bengal also has a strong political history shaped by several prominent leaders. Mamata Banerjee has held the post of chief minister for 15 years now, with her Trinamool Congress party having a strong hold in the state.

With voting for both phases of the West Bengal elections and results expected on May 4, a look at everyone who sat in the chief minister's seat since Independence:

Full list of chief ministers of West Bengal

Before the adoption of the Constitution of India in 1950, the head of a provincial government was known as a Premier rather than a Chief Minister. This terminology was used during the British Raj and continued even after India’s Independence until it became a republic on 26 January 1950.

Premiers of West Bengal

  1. Prafulla Chandra Ghosh: 15 August 1947 to 22 January 1948
  2. Bidhan Chandra Roy: 23 January 1948 to 25 January 1950

Chief Ministers of West Bengal

  1. Bidhan Chandra Roy: 26 January 1950 to 1 July 1962
  2. Prafulla Chandra Sen: 9 July 1962 to 28 February 1967
  3. Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee: 1 March 1967 to 21 November 1967
  4. Prafulla Chandra Ghosh: 21 November 1967 to 19 February 1968

President’s Rule: 20 February 1968 to 25 February 196

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Payal Kumari

Payal is a budding journalist currently pursuing her passion for storytelling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. She has always loved writing and reading, and over time, these interests grew into a strong desire to tell stories that people can connect with. This is what led her to choose journalism and content writing as a career. She has interned with Prabhat Khabar, where she worked with the social media team. During her internship, she created content for different platforms and learned how to write in a clear and engaging way for a wide audience. This experience helped her understand how digital content works and improved her writing skills. Payal is always looking to learn and grow as a writer. She is open to exploring different kinds of stories and wants to keep getting better with each piece she writes. Outside of her work and studies, she is an avid reader. She enjoys reading all kinds of books, especially fiction and fantasy, and loves getting lost in different worlds and characters. Reading has always been a big part of her life and continues to inspire her writing. She is excited to keep learning, writing, and discovering where her journey in journalism takes her.

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