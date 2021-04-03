From Pune to Delhi: 10 districts, cities contribute most to active Covid-19 caseload

The Union ministry of health and family welfare on Saturday released the list of top 10 districts and cities, which it said contributed significantly to the tally of the current 658,909 active cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country. Eight out of these 10 districts are in Maharashtra as the state’s upward trajectory accounted for the surge in the Covid-19 curve of the country, the health ministry said. Maharashtra alone contributes 59.63 per cent to the active caseload of the country, it added.

As per a comparative analysis, Maharashtra has witnessed a nine-time increase in the number of active cases of Covid-19 from February 3 to April 3, while Delhi has seen a 10-time rise during the same period, the health ministry data showed.

The Centre has also categorised 11 states and Union territories as areas of ‘grave concern’ due to the very high rise in daily cases and mortality since the past two week. The health ministry said these states have been told to take, “immediate and effective measures to ensure containment of Active Cases and Daily Deaths through Enhanced Testing, Strict Containment, Prompt Contact Tracing & Enforcement of Covid Appropriate Behaviour, and adherence of the standard Clinical Management Protocol shared earlier with all States and UTs.”

India on Saturday recorded a massive jump in the daily cases of the coronavirus disease as it registered nearly 90,000 infections in the last 24 hours.

From Bengaluru in the south to Delhi in the north these 10 districts contribute 50 per cent to the active coronavirus disease cases in the country:

Pune in Maharashtra contribute 10.75 per cent to the active cases tally Followed by Pune is Mumbai as it added 8.75 per cent Another district from Maharashtra is Nagpur that accounts for 7.71 per cent Thane in Maharashtra accounts for 6.83 per cent Nashik contributes 5.66 per cent Bengaluru Urban accounts for 3.73 per cent Aurangabad accounts for two per cent Delhi accounts for 1.82 per cent Ahmednagar contributes 1.74 per cent Nanded in Maharashtra accounts for 1.67 per cent