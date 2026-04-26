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From SFI to mainstream: Minakshi Mukherjee is a new voice of the Left in West Bengal | 5 key facts
Minakshi Mukherjee is contesting from Uttarpara in 2026 as part of CPI(M)’s youth-focused leadership.
Published on: Apr 26, 2026 12:12 pm IST
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Minakshi Mukherjee is a young leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and a prominent face of its student and youth movement in West Bengal. She rose through the Students' Federation of India, building her political identity around student rights, education issues, and campus activism.
In the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections, she is contesting from the Uttarpara constituency in Hooghly district as a CPI(M) candidate. She faces a three-way contest against BJP’s Dipanjan Chakraborty and TMC’s Kanchak Mallick, making it a closely watched triangular battle between the three major political forces in the state.
ALSO READ | Full list of CPI(M) candidates for 2026 West Bengal assembly elections
5 key facts about Minakshi Mukherjee
- Minakshi Mukherjee began her political journey through student activism with Students' Federation of India and later joined Democratic Youth Federation of India in 2008.
- She rose quickly within DYFI and became its West Bengal state president in 2018, the same year she entered the state committee of Communist Party of India (Marxist).
- She contested the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Nandigram against heavyweight leaders Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari as part of the Left-Congress-ISF alliance.
- She was actively involved in protests, notably the 2021 Nabanna Abhijan demanding jobs, which became politically significant due to clashes with police.
- In October 2021, she became the first woman state secretary of DYFI and continued activism through later protests, including the 2022 Anish Khan case and 2024 Left Front rally.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and UK Board Result 2026
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and UK Board Result 2026
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