From Slovenia, a special invite for Jaishankar to EU foreign ministers’ meeting

NEW DELHI: External affairs minister S Jaishankar has been invited to join an informal meeting of foreign ministers of European Union (EU) states in Slovenia on September 3 that is expected to focus on the situation in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific.

Slovenia, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union for July to December, extended a special invitation to the Indian foreign minister to participate in the informal meeting and interact with his EU counterparts.

“The focus of the discussions is likely to be on developments in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific,” a person familiar with developments said on condition of anonymity.

The informal meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council will be held at an estate near the city of Kranj on September 3, under the “Gymnich” format.

The meeting is considered a highlight of each presidency of the Council of the 27-member EU and provides an opportunity for an open and strategic exchange of views among participants on different aspects of the EU’s role and position in the world.

The EU is also expected to unveil its Indo-Pacific strategy in September. Jaishankar is expected to speak on India’s Indo-Pacific policy at the Bled Strategic Forum, an annual international conference, during his visit to Slovenia.

From Slovenia, Jaishankar will also travel to Croatia and Denmark.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on phone with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, on Tuesday and discussed recent developments in Afghanistan and their implications for the region and the world.

Modi and Michel “unequivocally condemned the horrific terror attack at the Kabul international airport that resulted in many casualties” and “emphasised the importance of a stable and secure Afghanistan”, according to a readout from the external affairs ministry.

They also discussed the potential role India and the EU could play in the context of the developments in Afghanistan. “The two leaders agreed to remain in touch on bilateral and global issues, in particular, the situation in Afghanistan,” the readout said.