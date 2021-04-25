Home / India News / From student leader to CJI
From student leader to CJI

Born on August 27, 1957, in Ponnavaram village of Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, he enrolled as an advocate on February 10, 1983.
Justice NV Ramana has been a judge in the Supreme Court since February 17, 2014.

Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana was sworn in as the 48th Chief Justice of India (CJI) by President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Justice Ramana will retire on August 26, 2022.

