From student leader to CJI

Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana was sworn in as the 48th Chief Justice of India (CJI) by President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Justice Ramana will retire on August 26, 2022. Born on August 27, 1957, in Ponnavaram village of Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, he enrolled as an advocate on February 10, 1983.