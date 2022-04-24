'From Zero to infinity': PM Modi on Vedic Maths, Intel CEO on Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday discussed India’s contribution in the field of mathematics by inventing zero, and spoke about Vedic Math during the 88th episode on his monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat.’ He also lauded the Indian mathematicians, who, “on one side we invented zero while we also explored the idea of infinity.”

“Few days ago during ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha,’ my young friends asked me to discuss mathematics,” he said. “Mathematics is a subject with which we Indians should be most comfortable. After all, the people of India have given the most research and contribution to the whole world regarding mathematics.”

“You must have heard a lot about zero, that is, the discovery of zero and its importance. Often you must also hear that if zero was not discovered, then perhaps we would not have been able to see so much scientific progress in the world. From Calculus to computers, all these scientific inventions are based on zero,” he added.

Talking about Vedic Math, he said, “Via Vedic Math, you can do even the most difficult calculations in the blink of an eye.” “Many young people are taking to social media these days to teach it,” he said on the growing popularity.

The Prime Minister also spoke about this encounter with the CEO of Intel - Patrick P. Gelsinger - who gifted him a painting which depicted “an Indian method of calculation or measurement through Vamana avatar (fifth of the 10 incarnations of the Hindu god Vishnu.)”

Earlier in April, PM Modi spoke to several students in his annual event - ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ - in which the Prime Minister responds to questions related to examination stress and related areas posed by students.

