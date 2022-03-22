Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fuel price hike: Cong says govt making money worth 10,000 cr by plundering poor

The opposition parties protested in Lok Sabha on Tuesday against the increasing prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders and staged a walkout. Rajya Sabha was adjourned due to chaos over the issue.
Leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that by increasing fuel prices, the Modi government is making money worth 10,000 crore by plundering the poor. (ANI)
Published on Mar 22, 2022 04:02 PM IST
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leaders, Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government over the fuel and liquified petroleum gas (LPG) price hike and alleged that the Centre is making money by plundering the poor.

“By increasing fuel prices, the Narendra Modi government is making money worth 10,000 crores by plundering the poor. Many say prices are rising due to the Ukraine-Russia crisis. But as per Petroleum Minister, we don’t even buy one percent of crude oil from Russia,” said the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

Earlier today, the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG were hiked for the first time in four months. Both petrol and diesel prices rose by 80 paise while domestic cooking gas (LPG) is set to be costlier by 50. The Congress party’s response came after opposition parties protested over the issue in Lok Sabha on Tuesday and staged a walkout. Meanwhile, in Rajya Sabha, a similar situation took place due to which the session was adjourned amid the chaos.

Speaking to the press, Lok Sabha parliamentarian Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “It was suspected that after the results of the five states, there will be a wild increase in the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas. Today, thanks to the Modi Sarkar we have been proven correct.” He added that the Congress stands against the exploitation of the common people inside and outside of Lok Sabha.

BJP spokespersons were not available for comment.

Apart from the Congress, other opposition parties have also slammed the Centre on the price hike. Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Jaya Bachchan said, “Don’t know who bought them (BJP) to power.” She added, “This is how the government does, Akhilesh Yadav has repeatedly said in his campaign that you people should be alert—the price is going to increase after the elections.”

