Fuel pumps running dry across India amid widespread protests by truck drivers

Petrol pumps in many places, particularly in hill stations and remote areas, are either already dry or are on the verge of running out of auto fuels because of the strike by drivers of commercial vehicles such as trucks and tankers who are protesting against the hit-and-run provision of the new penal law. Heavy rush at a petrol pump in Jammu following a nationwide strike by truck drivers against a provision in the new penal law on hit-and-run cases. (PTI Photo)

Pumps are currently open and selling both petrol and diesel in major cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi and the National Capital Territory of Delhi, but supplies are affected in the smaller towns and hinterland, a quick survey of retail outlets across the country revealed.

Truckers are protesting against the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, formulated to replace the Indian Penal Code, as per which under the new law, a driver may face up to 10 years’ imprisonment in a hit-and-run case. “Drivers consider the law one-sided and harsh. In case of an accident, if we stay, an angry mob could resort to damage the life and property. And, if we run, we would be subjected to harsh punishment,” a driver of an oil tanker said requesting anonymity.

Oil tankers meant to carry fuels from depots of refiners in many places are stranded because their drivers refuse to ply on the road either in protest against the new law or fearing reprisal from the protestors, a Maharashtra-based pump dealer said requesting anonymity.

Due to redemptive move, while pumps of Mumbai still have stocks of petrol and diesel, but they would not last for long. Pumps in places like Thane and Ulhasnagar are already dry, he said. “Although I have my own tankers, but the drivers refuse to drive them,” the dealer of public sector Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) said.

Another pump-owner on the Delhi-Meerut highway said many pumps in the area are dry because tankers are not plying. “There are two types of tankers. While big dealers have their own tankers, majority depend on transporters engaged by companies, and guided by the Industry Transport Discipline Guidelines (ITDG). The maximum punishment under ITDG could be suspension for a week, which is still better than taking risk and driving on the road,” he said.

A Delhi-based dealer, who has three pumps in NCR said anticipating the situation he stocked enough fuel and expect oil marketing companies to find some ways to continue supplies. Email queries sent to state-run oil refiners – Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) – elicited no response yet. The three public sector firms control about 90% of India’s fuel retail market. Query sent to petroleum ministry is also awaiting a response.

Dealers in Chandigarh said situation in Punjab and Haryana could get worse as protestors are not allowing oil tankers to ply. “The situation are getting worse after panic buying,” one of them said who did not wish to be named.

HT reported on Tuesday early morning that about 1,500 oil tankers that ferry fuel to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) besides Ladakh, went on a strike. In Himachal Pradesh, the nationwide protest by truckers opposing the Centre’s new provisions regarding hit-and-run cases led to a shortage of fuel and many petrol pumps in major cities were seen rationing fuel.