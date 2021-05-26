Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi apprehended in Dominica: Report

Mehul Choksi, the fugitive diamantaire who went missing in Antigua, has been apprehended in neighbouring Caribbean island of Dominica, local media reported on Wednesday. The reports in Antiguan media said that Choksi is in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The police in Antigua had intensified the search for Choksi after he was reported missing by family members. They requested international police coordination agency Interpol to issue a global alert.

Choksi, who has taken the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda, was last seen on Sunday evening after heading to a popular local restaurant for dinner, according to his lawyer. He left in a car, which was later recovered by Antigua Police.

An Interpol Yellow Notice was issued against Choksi after a request from the Antiguan Police. The notice is issued by the Interpol to track missing persons.

The efforts are on to hand him over to the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda, the local media reports said.

Choksi is wanted in a ₹13,500 crore loan fraud in Punjab National Bank (PNB). The bank in 2018 alleged that a few rogue employees had issued fake bank guarantees over several years to help jewellery groups - controlled by Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi - raise funds in foreign credit.

Modi and Choksi left India before the fraud came to light but have denied any wrongdoing and have said in letters and statements they were innocent.

Modi was arrested in London in 2019 and is fighting extradition to India.