Fulfilled almost half of manifesto vows in a year: Bhajan Lal Sharma

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Rajasthan, led by chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, completed one year in office on Sunday. In an interview with Sachin Saini, CM Sharma reflected on his government’s journey so far, listing out some key decisions such as reducing taxes and lowering prices of fuel, as well as efforts made by his government to “restore trust of people” in government machinery. Edited excerpts: Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. (HT PHOTO)

The BJP government has completed one year. How has it been so far?

People of Rajasthan voted the BJP in government with great expectations and our government has been working to fulfil them. Relaxing taxes and lowering petrol/diesel prices was a major step to provide immediate relief to the people. However, the state machinery and economy were reeling due to corruption under the Congress regime. Our government took a firm stance against corruption and tried to restore trust of people in government machinery. We made government services more accessible for citizens and ensured that deserving (beneficiaries) are able to receive the benefit of state and central government schemes.

In line with the vision of our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are making government more efficient and accessible for public. It’s delighting that people of Rajasthan displayed their approval through votes in recent by-elections.

There are still some vacancies in the cabinet. Is there a reshuffle on the cards soon?

We our analysing our efforts and achievements over the last year. Accordingly, necessary decisions will be taken in consultation with senior party leaders.

The Centre is likely to bring a bill on One Nation, One Election. Your comment

Thanks to the strong will of our PM Modi, the One Nation, One Election bill is soon going to be tabled in Parliament. This shall bring down financial expenditure, administrative burden, and other challenges caused due to frequent elections. Our government’s functioning also impacted twice in the last one year due to the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections and subsequent assembly bypolls.

How do you see the BJP’s performance in the recently held assembly bypolls?

Hard work of our party workers and the charisma of our prime minister earned us the favourable results (the BJP won five of the seven seats that went to bypolls). However, losing Dausa seat marred our victory celebrations; we all feel disappointed. We were confident of victory on the seat as well and party leadership is analysing all probable reasons of the defeat.

Your government held the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit in its very first year, even though such marquee events are usually saved for the final year.

Rajasthan is the largest state in terms of size and opportunities. Rising Rajasthan is the foundation of our vision for economic development of the state. Unlike the previous government, we will be here to ensure that the investment commitments get fulfilled.

MoUs worth ₹35 lakh crore have been signed in the summit. How will these be implemented on the ground?

The MoUs display potential of Rajasthan. Now that we have a blueprint of the possibilities, we are better prepared to turn them into reality. As Dale Carnegie said, “an hour of planning can save you 10 hours of doing,” Rising Rajasthan has given the state economy the much-needed upthrust. We will be following the MoUs and I am sure that the vigilant media of the state will keep reminding us if any major project fells behind the timeline.

It is being said that the bureaucracy is dominant in the current government, with even some BJP leaders also making this accusation. Earlier, the BJP used to level this charge against the Congress, what has changed now?

Our Constitution wisely defines duties of executive, legislative and judiciary. Unfortunately, the previous government was politically manipulating the executive that shattered morale of public servants and lowered people’s confidence in government machinery. Our government is trying to restore the balance in administration. Yet our government stands clear that any instance of corruption or misuse of authority shall be dealt with strict actions.

How many promises from the manifesto have been fulfilled? The Congress alleges nothing has been done so far.

It has only been a year and we have fulfilled almost half of our manifesto promises. The opposition has nothing against the government and thus are making baseless allegations. The Congress has drifted away from its duties towards the Indian masses and is trying to create divide among people. In order to please their masters, the Congress leadership in the state too has adopted an anti-development stance.

FOR RAJASTHAN ONLY

What is the current status of Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) and Yamuna River water?

Efficient water management is a priority area for our government and with due support from the Centre, there has been considerable progress in the direction. ERCP is a major project in this regard and over the past year we have been able to achieve an agreement with Madhya Pradesh government for its implementation, simultaneously an agreement has also been reached with the Haryana government over sharing of the Yamuna water.

The report on new districts is pending with the government. When will the government take a decision on it?

Demarcation of administrative districts is a major decision, unfortunately the previous government declared new districts for political gains. The people however were not appeased and voted the BJP in government to take foresighted decisions. Due deliberations are being held on the issue and decision will be taken accordingly.

The government has also received the committee’s report on the sub-inspector recruitment exam. Why has the government not made any decision on it yet?

We understand that thousands of youths have been victimised due to corrupt practices of Congress government. However, no decision can be taken in haste, it will surely get dragged to a long legal battle. Our government is making all possible efforts to unearth the entire network and arrest culprits, justice will surely be delivered. As I mentioned earlier, government decisions should not be taken in haste.