Watch: Forces conduct full dress rehearsal at Red Fort ahead of Independence Day

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, the armed forces conducted a full dress rehearsal at the Red Fort in the national capital on Sunday, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the tricolor flag and deliver a speech on Tuesday. This year marks India's 77th Independence Day.

Full dress rehearsal at Red Fort in Delhi on Sunday ahead of 77th Independence Day celebrations.(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A video shared by the news agency ANI showed ALH Dhruv choppers from the Indian Air Force showering petals during the Independence Day rehearsal. Jawans from the Indian Air Force, Indian Army, and Indian Navy were also seen marching during the rehearsal at the Red Fort.

Har Ghar Tiranga rally

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga campaign’ was launched in July last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in order “to deepen our connect with the national flag”.

On Friday, PM Modi urged the people of India to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement from August 13 to 15.

“The Tiranga symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity. Every Indian has an emotional connect with the Tricolour and it inspires us to work harder to further national progress,” Modi said in a tweet.

Union ministers have been participating in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rallies in the national capital. On Sunday, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi initiated a 'Tiranga rally' in preparation for Independence Day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally was organised on Friday, stretching from Pragati Maidan to the National Stadium in Delhi. This event saw the participation of Union ministers such as Anurag Thakur, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Jitendra Singh, and others.

Meri Maati Mera Desh initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' initiative during his monthly radio program, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on July 30. This campaign has been initiated leading up to Independence Day in order to pay tribute to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the nation. Special inscriptions will be installed in panchayats to honour their memory.

Modi mentioned that an ‘Amrit Kalash Yatra’ will be conducted as part of this campaign, involving the transportation of 7,500 pots containing soil from various corners of the country to the national capital, along with saplings.

Security tightened ahead of celebrations

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Security measures in the national capital have been heightened by Delhi Police with stricter security arrangements have been established, and the police have intensified vehicle checks and patrolling. A traffic advisory was issued a day prior to the full dress rehearsal. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that metro services in the city will commence at 5 in the morning on Independence Day.

Meanwhile, in Jammu and Kashmir, there will be no restrictions or internet bans on Independence Day, news agency ANI reported quoting, Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri

Special guests at Independence Day event

As a part of the Independence Day festivities scheduled at the historic Red Fort on Tuesday, “special guests” hailing from various backgrounds, including Sarpanches of Vibrant Villages, teachers, nurses, farmers, and fishermen, have received invitations to join the celebrations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among the attendees, there are fifty nurses accompanied by their families, forming a part of around 1,800 individuals who have been extended invitations to witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day.

The decision to invite individuals from different walks of life across India to participate in the celebrations aligns with the Government's vision of ‘Jan Bhagidari programme’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON