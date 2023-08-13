PM Modi's appeal to citizens ahead as India gears to celebrate 77th Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of India on Sunday to change their social media display pictures to the tricolour flag as a gesture for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, considering that Independence Day is only two days away. Modi himself changed his display picture on his official X (formerly Twitter) account and other social media profiles to the national flag, saying that the act would “deepen the bond between us”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi(PTI)

“In the spirit of the #HarGharTiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us,” Modi tweeted.

PM Modi launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign on July 22 last year, a date he noted as “historically significant” as it coincides with the day the national flag was adopted. During the campaign's launch, Modi tweeted that it would “deepen our connect with the national flag”.

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative, encourages all citizens to hoist the tricolour flag at their homes. The second edition of the campaign will be celebrated from August 13 to 15, similar to the dates last year.

During the 77th Independence Day celebrations, the prime minister will begin with receiving the guard of honour from the armed forces and Delhi Police, followed by the unfurling of the national flag. He will later address the nation. Around 1,100 boy and girl NCC cadets (Army, Navy, and Air Force) from various schools across the country will take part in this celebration of national fervor, a government statement said. Bleachers have been set up at the Gyanpath, where the cadets will be seated in official white dress.

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rallies across the nation

Delhi: Union ministers have been organising ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rallies in the national capital in anticipation of the upcoming Independence Day. On Sunday, Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi inaugurated a 'Tiranga Rally in Delhi. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar flagged off another rally on Friday as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, with Union ministers like Anurag Thakur, Kishan Reddy, Arun Ram Meghwal, and others taking part.

Jammu and Kashmir: Ahead of Independence Day, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally on Sunday morning. The rally commenced from Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) and concluded at the Botanical Garden on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar. Several school students in Srinagar actively participated in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally, organised by the J&K Police as part of the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign.

Gujarat: On Sunday, Union home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated a ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. “During 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', PM Modi tried to instil a feeling of patriotism in the entire nation,” Amit Shah said.

