“Har Ghar Tiranga” event: Govt schools to remain open in U.P. on Aug 13

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Aug 12, 2023 11:21 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh government has directed all schools to remain open on Sunday for the implementation of "Har Ghar Tiranga" and "Meri Mati Mera Desh" programmes. Special mid-day meals will be provided and poetry recitation will be organized for students. Photographs of the events must be uploaded on the departmental portal.

The state government has directed all the basic and secondary schools of Uttar Pradesh will remain open on Sunday (August 13) for the implementation of “Har Ghar Tiranga” and “Meri Mati Mera” Desh programmes under “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

Director general, school education, and director, Mid-Day Meal Authority, Vijay Kiran Anand has issued an order in this regard. (For Representation)
As per the orders, special mid-day meals will also be provided to all students. The state government has fixed the date-wise outline of the two programmes in schools. According to it, poetry recitation will be organised for students in all schools on August 13.

Due to the day being a public holiday, the government has given instructions to ensure special mid-day meal arrangements for all the children of the schools. Director general, school education, and director, Mid-Day Meal Authority, Vijay Kiran Anand has issued an order in this regard.

In the order issued to all basic education officers, it has been said that as a part of the closing ceremony of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, programmes under the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign are to be organised in all gram panchayats, nagar panchayats and local urban bodies from August 9 to 15 in compliance with the guidelines.

As per the instructions received from the government, various programmes will also be organised in schools on August 13.The order from the Uttar Pradesh government clearly states that photographs of all daily events in schools have to be uploaded on the departmental portal. Additionally, the district-wise number of teachers and students involved in the programmes should also be made available to the concerned nodal officer of the directorate.

