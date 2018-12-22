Full list of items set to get cheaper after GST Council tweaks tax slabs

The GST Council on Saturday tweaked the tax slabs slashing rates on several items. Among the things set to get cheaper are and movie tickets. Announcing the slab revamp, Finance Minister said the new GST rates will be effective from January 1.

There were 34 items in the 28 per cent tax bracket which included luxury and ‘sin goods’ till now. However, the GST Council in its meeting on Saturday decided to take out 6 items from this list.

Items set to get cheaper Product Old rate

(in %) New rate

(in %) Monitors 28 18 Television screens (up to 32 inches) 28 18 Tyres 28 18 Power banks of Lithium-ion batteries 28 18 Pulleys, transmission shafts and cranks, gear boxes etc. 28 18 Digital cameras and video camera recorders 28 18 Video game consoles and other games. 28 18 Movie tickets (above Rs 100) 28 18 Accessories for carriages for specially abled persons 28 5 Movie tickets (up to Rs 100) 18 12 Cork roughly squared or debagged 18 12 Articles of natural cork 18 12 Agglomerated cork 18 12 Marble rubble 18 5 Natural cork 12 5 Walking Stick 12 5 Fly ash Blocks 12 5 Music Books 12 0 Vegetables* 5 0 Vegetable provisionally preserved** 5 0 * (Uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water), frozen, branded and put in a unit container

** (For example by sulphur dioxide gas, in brine, in sulphur water or in other preservative solutions), but unsuitable in that state for immediate consumption.

* The services supplied by the banks to Jan-Dhan account holders will be exempted from GST

The rate tweaks come amid intense political debate over the implementation of the tax reform rolled out on July 1, 2017 with the BJP and the Congress targeting each other.

The Prime Minister had recently hinted that his government was working on bringing 99 per cent things under sub-18 per cent slab of GST.

“Today, the GST system has been established to a large extent and we are working towards a position where 99 per cent things will attract the sub-18 per cent GST slab,” Modi said at in function in Mumbai on Tuesday.

To this, Congress president Rahul Gandhi response was that the government was doing the very same thing it had criticized the UPA government for.

“The Congress has finally jolted Narendraji from his deep slumber on Gabbar Singh Tax. Though still drowsy, he now wants to implement what he had earlier called the Congress Party’s ‘Grand Stupid Thought’. Better late then never Narendraji!,” Gandhi tweeted.

