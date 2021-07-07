Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News
india news

Full list of new entrants: Scindia, Sonowal and Lekhi make it to the cabinet

Full list of ministers: Scindia, Sonowal and Lekhi make it to the cabinet
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 07, 2021 04:49 PM IST
A view of Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of PM Modi's cabinet reshuffle(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)

Ahead of the Union cabinet reshuffle, news agency ANI has shared the list of ministers who will take oath on Wednesday. Among the new entrants Lok Sabha MP from Delhi Meenakshi Lekhi, former Assam chief minister Sarabananda Sonowal and Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia have made it to the cabinet with 40 others.

Among other new faces are Delhi BJP leader Bhupender Yadav, Narayan Rane, Tripura Lok Sabha MP Pratima Bhowmik, Maharashtra BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje and Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel.

Here is the list of new entrants:

1. Narayan Tatu Rane

2. Sarbananda Sonowal

3. Dr. Virendra Kumar

4. Jyotiraditya M Scindia

5. Ramchandra Prasad Singh

6. Ashwini Vaishnaw

7. Pashu Pati Kumar Paras

8. Kiren Raju

9. Raj Kumar Singh

10. Hardeep Singh Puri

11. Mansukh Mandaviya

12. Bhupender Yadav

13. Parshottam Rupala

14. G. Kishan Reddy

15. Anurag Singh Thakur

16. Pankaj Choudhary

17. Anupriya Singh Patel

18. Dr. Satya Pal Singh Baghel

19. Rajeev Chandrasekhar

20. Shobha Karandlaje

21. Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

22. Darshana Vikram Jardosh

23. Meenakashi Lekhi

24. Annpurna Devi

25. A. Narayanaswamy

26. Kaushal Kishore

27. Ajay Bhatt

28. BL Verma

29. Ajay Kumar

30. Chauhan Devusinh

31. Bhagwanth Khuba

32. Kapil Moreshwar Patil

33. Pratima Bhoumik

34. Dr. Subhas Sarkar

35. Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad

36. Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

37. Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar

38. Bishweswar Tudu

39. Shantanu Thakur

40. Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai

41. John Barla

42. Dr. L. Murugan

43. Nisith Pramanik

