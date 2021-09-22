‘Nagar Yatra’ of Mahant Narendra Giri’s mortal remains taken out in Prayagraj

The funeral procession of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri president began from Prayagraj’s Bagambari Gaddi Mutt ashram on Wednesday.

Giri’s body was handed over to the office-bearers of the Shri Panchayati Akhara Niranjani, one of the ancient monastic orders of which Giri was also the secretary, after his post-mortem was conducted at the SRN Hospital. It was kept in an open vehicle, decorated with flowers.

The Nagar Yatra (procession) was taken to Sangam, the holy confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati. Political leaders such as Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya were part of the procession. Giri’s body was dipped in the holy waters of Ganga before it was taken to his mutt. On the way, the procession halted at Bade Hanuman Temple, where Giri served as the chief mahant up to his death.

Giri would be given Bhoo-Samadhi near a lemon tree at a garden of the Math in accordance with his wishes mentioned in his purported suicide note. Sadhus and saints from across the country have arrived in Prayagraj for Giri’s funeral. They include monks, sannyasis, and Mahamandaleshwars (high priests) of the 13 ancient akharas (Hindu monastic orders). Schools up to class 12 were closed in Prayagraj on Wednesday in view of the huge turnout of locals for the funeral.

Panchayati Akhara Shri Niranjani secretary Shri Mahant Ravindra Puri said, “A saint can be given Samadhi by two forms, either Jal (water) Samadhi or Bhoo (land) Samadhi. Narendra Giri ji would be given Bhoo Samadhi. The body would be kept in sitting posture as if he is meditating and all the offerings, including gems, flowers, honey, milk, Sugar, Salt, etc. would be offered to the body before the same would be covered with earth.”