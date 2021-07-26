Furore in C’garh House over Cong MLA’s claim he was attacked by minister’s men

There was a furore in Chhattisgarh assembly on Monday, a day after a Congress MLA alleged that he was attacked on the behest of state health minister in Surguja.

Calling the allegations serious, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs, including Brijmohan Agarawal and Ajay Chandrakar, demanded a probe by the House committee.

On Sunday, Congress legislator Brihaspat Singh alleged that his convoy was allegedly attacked at the behest of state health minister TS Singh Deo . Singh, the MLA from Ramanujanj seat, told media that among his three attackers was a relative of Singhdeo. Singhdeo denied the allegations and said he had instructed the police to take action against the accused.

Singh claimed that he was attacked as he praised chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and so Singhdeo held a grudge against him.

On Monday, the BJP demanded that the House took suo motu cognizance of the issue and ordered an inquiry.

Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik also claimed that such allegations had never been levelled by a lawmaker in the history of the state.

Chief minister Bhupesh Bahgel said it is the responsibility of the state government to ensure protection to each member of the house and his government will provide complete security to them.

Amid the chaos, the Speaker adjourned the House for lunch. When the House proceedings resumed, the Speaker assured that he will look into the matter on Tuesday.

It is worth mentioning that the CM post-sharing formula has been a talking point in Chhattisgarh’s political circle since the Congress came to power in December 2018 when Baghel and his two senior Cabinet colleagues, Singh Deo and Tamradhwaj Sahu, were the main contenders for the top post. Speculations have been rife that there was consensus on a two-and-a-half-year power sharing formula between Baghel and Singhdeo.