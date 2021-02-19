Furore over Rahul Gandhi's questions on defence in Parliamentary panel's meeting
A heated argument took place in the meeting of the Parliamentary standing committee on defence over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's questions related to defence and procurement on Thursday.
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and other senior officers of the Ministry of Defence were present in the meeting.
"Rahul Gandhi has attended the meeting in the third session and asked several questions related to defence but the chairman of the standing committee intervened and asked him to discuss his questions in a separate meeting which will be called after a few days," sources, who were presented in the meeting, told ANI.
A meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on defence was held at Parliament in connection with the examination of Demands for Grants of the Ministry of Defence for the year 2021-22.
A member, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that the meeting was "very storming".
Rahul Gandhi had been attacking the Central government over the India-China border tensions and even alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given away Indian Indian territory to China.
The CDS, defence secretary, Director General Military Operations (DGMO) and other several defence senior officials, who were present in the meeting, gave a detailed presentation in connection to budget allocations and their usage.
Directorate General of Quality Assurance(DGQA), National Cadet Corps (NCC), Sainik Schools; and Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme with Air Force, Defence Research and Development Ordnance Factories (OFs) officials gave their presentation to the members.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A year later, UAE govt grants birth certificate to interfaith couple’s child
- The Indian couple was told that according to marriage rules for expatriates in the UAE, a Muslim man can marry a non-Muslim woman but a Muslim woman cannot marry a non-Muslim man
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand flash flood: Death toll increases to 61
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Ravi’s plea attempt to defame cops, pressurise probe agency: Police to HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
500 booked for flouting Covid-19 norms at birthday party in Thane, Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coronavirus mutations found in 2 Maharashtra districts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Furore over Rahul Gandhi's questions on defence in Parliamentary panel's meeting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's active Covid-19 cases up by 2,200; tally surges over 10.96 million
- The rising cases in the last week have put authorities on guard as parts of the country have witnessed a fresh wave of increased infections.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 10 million vaccine doses given to health, frontline workers in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army rescues tourists stuck in Sikkim’s Nathu-La after snowstorm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's Covid-19 vaccines will be effective against new variants, says ICMR
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EC to set up 69,000 extra polling booths for next round of assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China officially admits 4 PLA soldiers killed, 1 injured during Galwan clash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Article 370 was discriminatory’: Envoys told and apprised of Pak lies on J&K
- In Jammu, the envoys met woman sarpanches, Jammu Mayor, members of West Pak Refugees Action Committee, Valmiki community and others
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J&K: 3 militants, policeman killed in separate gunfights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox