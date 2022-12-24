‘Futuristic’ education taking root in NEP: PM

A forward-looking and futuristic education system is being created in the country through the new National Education Policy (NEP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, even has he hit out at the past governments for not doing enough to restore the country’s lost glory due their “slave mentality”.

The Prime Minister, who was addressing the 75th Amrut Mahotsav of Shree Swaminayaran Gurukul through video conferencing, said that there has been a substantial rise in the number of premier education institutions such as IITs, IIITs, IIMs and AIIMs since his government came to power at the Centre in 2014.

“In the country today, the number of larger educational institutions like IIT, IIIT, IIM and AIIMS are increasing. After 2014, the number of medical colleges has seen more than 65% increase. Through the new education policy, the country is for the first time preparing an education system which is forward-looking and futuristic,” he said.

In the “amrit kaal of Independence”, the PM said, the government is moving ahead with great speed and expansion.

“You know very well that for the bright future of India, our existing education policy and institutes have a big role to play. Therefore, in this ‘amrit kaal’ of Independence, whether it is educational infrastructure or education policy, we remain involved with greater speed and expansion,” he said.

Hailing India’s ancient gurukul (residential schooling) system of education, the PM said knowledge has been the highest purpose of life in the country.

When other parts of the world were identified with their ruling dynasties, Indian identity was linked with its gurukuls, he said. “Our Gurukuls have been representing equity, equality, care and a sense of service for centuries.”

“From dedicated students in the field of spirituality to scientists in ISRO and BARC, the tradition of Gurukul has nourished every field of the country,” he said.

When the country became independent, it was our responsibility to revive India’s ancient glory and our great pride in the field of education, he said. “But under the pressure of the slave mentality, the governments did not move in that direction. And in some matters they went in the reverse direction. In these circumstances, once again our saints and acharyas took up the task of fulfilling this duty towards the country. Swaminarayan Gurukul is a living example of this opportunity,” he said.

Referring to Nalanda and Takshshila as synonyms for India’s ancient glory, he said, “Discovery and research were an integral part of the Indian lifestyle. From self-discovery to divinity, ayurveda to aadhyatm (spirituality), social science to solar science, from Math to metallurgy and from zero to infinity, research and new conclusions were drawn in every field.”

“India, in that dark age, gave humanity rays of hope that paved the way for the world’s journey of modern science,” he said.

The ideal citizens and youths raised on a better education system will work to realise the dream of a developed India in 2047 when India celebrates a century of independence, he said. “The efforts of institutions like Sri Swaminarayan Gurukul will certainly be vital,” he said.

Modi urged Swaminarayan Gurukul to send 100-150 volunteers to north-eastern states for 15 days every year and meet youths there, introduce themselves and write about them.