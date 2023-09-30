G20, space mission, women’s Bill gave India new energy: Shah

New Delhi: The success of the G20 Summit and Chandrayaan-3 mission, the successful launch of the Aditya L-1 craft to study the sun, and the passage of the women’s reservation bill in Parliament have filled the country with new energy and people are experiencing a new momentum, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Friday.

Union home minister Amit Shah addresses the 118th annual session of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi. (PTI)

Shah also said that in the last nine years, the country, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, witnessed decisive policies, political stability, democracy and teamwork in the federal structure as it came out of the “policy paralysis” it was suffering from 2004 to 2014.

The Union minister was speaking at the 118th annual session of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi. The theme for this year’s session was “Rising India: Yahi Samay Hai, Sahi Samay Hai”.

“G20, the success of Chandrayaan-3, mission Aditya L-1 and the passage of the women’s reservation bill, all these events have filled the country with new energy… the people are experiencing a new momentum. The country has completed the journey of 75 years and in the past 75 years, we have made several achievements in every sector... We have proved ourselves at the international forum,” the minister said.

“In the 100th year of our Independence, we want a country that is ahead in all sectors,” he added.

India is the youngest country and has the largest number of engineers, doctors and technocrats, Shah said. “There is democracy here, there is teamwork and the policy formulation is also clear under the leadership of Modi ji. Therefore, no one can stop India from establishing itself at the first place in every field in the Amrit Kaal,” he said, referring to the period leading up to the centenary of India’s independence.

The Union minister said that the period of 2004 to 2014 “shook the country” and resulted in “policy paralysis”, but was the “last period” of political instability. “The last nine years have been that of political stability and decisive policymaking... our GDP has grown from $2.03 trillion to $3.75 trillion during the period, which is almost double. Per capita income has grown from ₹68,000 in 2013-14... to ₹1.80 lakh,” he said.

“The country’s economy has got a new direction under PM Modi… Due to the changes brought about by policies, today ‘India’s Moment’ is talked about everywhere and India is known as a vibrant spot all over the world,” he added.

Earlier, the government’s Make in India programme was mocked but now, the country is the dream destination in the production sector, Shah said. “In the next 10 years, India will be the best destination for students across the world,” he said.

The home minister also highlighted the country’s digital transformation and recalled how a diplomat in Jaipur, during a G20 event, was surprised to see a vegetable vendor accepting digital payment.

“The diplomat was surprised when he saw that a woman selling vegetables on the street was accepting digital payments. There was a PayTM code scanner next to the vegetables she was selling. The diplomat said he had never seen such a digital transformation anywhere,” he said.

Shah expressed confidence that India will be the world’s third-largest economy by 2027. “Now, we are the fifth largest economy of the world and I have firm belief that we are going to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2027,” he said.

