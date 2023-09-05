G20 Summit: Punjab artist paints Joe Biden's portrait ahead of his India visit

Ahead of the high-level G20 Summit, scheduled to be held at the sprawling Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi from September 9-10, an Amritsar-based artist painted a portrait of US President Joe Biden to welcome him to the mega event.

5ft by 7ft portrait of Joe Biden painted in Amritsar ahead of G20 summit.(Sameer Sehgal/ HT)

Jagjot Singh, who made a 7ft by 5ft hand-made painting of Biden in Amritsar to welcome him to India, said it took 10 days to paint the portrait with acrylic colours.

"He (Joe Biden) is coming to India first time after becoming US President. When PM Modi went to the US, he got a rousing welcome. That time, I made up my mind that whenever the US President comes to India, I will make the US President painting," Singh told news agency ANI.

In his painting career, Singh has painted portraits of President Droupadi Murmu, and former Indian presidents Pranab Mukherjee and Pratibha Patel, for which he also received appreciation letters.

Biden will travel to India on September 7 to attend the G20 Summit and a bilateral meeting with Modi. On September 8, Biden will participate in a meeting with Modi, the White House said in its week-ahead schedule of the President.

While on September 9-10, Biden will attend the G20 Summit, to discuss a range of joint efforts to tackle global issues.

He will also commend Modi for his leadership of the G20, and reaffirm the US commitment to the G20 as the premier forum of economic cooperation, the White House had earlier announced in a statement.

Announcing the US President’s schedule, White House press secretary Karine Jean Pierre said Biden “will travel to Hanoi, Vietnam, on September 10 following his participation in the G20 Summit in New Delhi."

India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1 last year. The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi scheduled to be held on September 9-10 will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year.

