G20 Summit: Traffic curbs, online delivery ban come into effect in New Delhi | All you need to know

Stringent traffic regulations in the national capital for the G20 Summit came into effect Friday morning, with the New Delhi district designated as controlled zone-I from Friday 5am till Sunday 11.59pm. Police have been requested to avoid travelling to places within the "regulated" and “controlled zones”, including India Gate and Kartavya Path for walking, cycling or picnicking. Delhi Police put up barricades at Ring Road near Bhairon Marg ahead of G20 India Summit, in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

Vehicular restrictions

Buses will ply on Ring Road and road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi. Delhi Traffic Police said that the entry of goods vehicles into the capital from across borders has been stopped with effect from 9pm on September 7. Goods Vehicles carrying essential commodities such as milk, vegetables, fruits, and medical supplies will only be allowed to enter Delhi.

The movement of buses into Delhi from the Rajokari border will remain suspended till September 10 while interstate buses will be allowed to enter from other borders of Delhi. Non-destined traffic and unauthorised vehicles will not be allowed to enter New Delhi district. However, the movement of medical emergency vehicles will be facilitated throughout the national capital.

Regulated Zone

The entire area inside the Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg) has been designated as a "regulated zone." This means that only authorized residents, emergency vehicles, vehicles travelling to specific destinations like the airport and railway stations, and certain essential service vehicles (such as those involved in housekeeping, catering, and waste management for important installations) will be allowed to use the road network beyond the Ring Road in the New Delhi district.

Online services

Online delivery services, except for medicines, have been barred in the New Delhi district where the G20 Summit venue and hotels for delegates are located. Essential services such as postal and medical services, and sample collections by pathological labs will be allowed throughout Delhi.

Metro services

The Delhi Traffic Police is encouraging people to use the metro system extensively due to traffic restrictions. The Delhi Metro will begin operating at 4am from all terminal stations across its network on September 8, 9, and 10. However, there will be no boarding or deboarding allowed at the Supreme Court station from 5 am on September 9 until 11 pm on September 10. The parking facilities at the Supreme Court, Patel Chowk, and RK Ashram Marg metro stations will be closed from 4 am on September 8 until noon on September 11.

HT News Desk