G7 margins: Modi, UAE President call for free navigation in Strait of Hormuz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohamed bin Zayed reviewed bilateral relations, including energy cooperation, and called for continued free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the Strait of Hormuz during a meeting on the margins of the G7 Summit in France on Tuesday. Following the meeting with the UAE President, Modi said on social media that the two sides “discussed India-UAE ties across sectors and ways to further energise our comprehensive strategic partnership”. (X/narendramodi)

Modi also held a bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and discussed steps being taken to implement the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CEPA) signed by the two sides in July last year, as well as cooperation in areas such as defence, technology and green energy. The free trade agreement is yet to be ratified by the UK Parliament.

Following the meeting with the UAE President, Modi said on social media that the two sides “discussed India-UAE ties across sectors and ways to further energise our comprehensive strategic partnership”. Modi thanked MBZ and the UAE government for taking care of the Indian community of more than four million in the Emirates.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the two leaders exchanged views on “peace, security and stability in the West Asia region”. A readout from the external affairs ministry said the discussions encompassed cooperation in technology, trade, investment, energy and defence.

Modi emphasised the “importance of dialogue, diplomacy and respect for international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity in advancing enduring peace, security and stability” in West Asia, the readout said. “The two sides called for continued free, safe, and unimpeded navigation, trade and commerce through the Strait of Hormuz,” it added.

After his meeting with Starmer, Modi said on social media that the past year has been “outstanding” for India-UK ties, with the trade deal opening many avenues of economic cooperation. “Today’s talks focused on how to add even more momentum to India-UK ties,” he said, adding the two sides focused on areas such as innovation, AI and skill development.

The talks between Modi and Starmer covered cooperation under all pillars of Vision 2035, including trade and economic growth, defence and security, climate action and green energy, technology and innovation, and education and people-to-people ties.

“The leaders looked forward to the early entry into force of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement,” the external affairs ministry said in a readout. Modi welcomed progress under the bilateral Technology Security Initiative, including the recent launch of the India-UK Critical Minerals Global Supply Chain Observatory.

Modi and Starmer also discussed regional and global developments, including the situation in West Asia and Ukraine.