PM Modi arrives in Canada to attend G-7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in Canada's Kananaskis to attend the G7 Summit. This marks his first visit to Canada in a decade. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(DPR PMO)

Discussions with world leaders at the G-7 Summit will be focused on crucial global issues, including energy security, technology and innovation.

“At the Summit, the Prime Minister will exchange views with leaders of G-7 countries, other invited outreach countries and Heads of International Organisations on crucial global issues, including energy security, technology and innovation, particularly the AI-energy nexus and Quantum-related issues," the Ministry of External Affairs earlier said.

Modi, who is on a three-nation tour, arrived Monday evening (local time) in Canada from Cyprus at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The Kananaskis gathering on June 16-17 is the Prime Minister's 6th consecutive participation in the G7 Summit.

PM Modi to hold bilateral meetings in Canada

Prime Minister Modi will also hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit, coming over a month after India's Operation Sindoor that had targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attacks.

India-Canada ties and the G-7 Summit

Newly elected Prime Minister Mark Carney's invitation to Modi to attend the G7 Summit signalled the new government's intent to repair the ties with New Delhi that plummeted to an all-time low after Canada's baseless allegations linked to the killing of pro-Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

However, in the last few months, the security officials of India and Canada resumed contact, and both sides were looking at the possibility of appointing new high commissioners.

Describing India and Canada as "vibrant democracies", the external affairs ministry said last week that New Delhi believes the forthcoming meeting between the prime ministers of the two countries on the sidelines of the G7 Summit will offer an important opportunity to exchange views and "explore pathways" to reset bilateral ties.

