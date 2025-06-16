‘Kiraye ke tattu’: Union minister Puri's jibe at pro-Khalistan protest ahead of G7 summit in Canada | Watch

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri slammed pro-Khalistan protesters holding demonstrations in Canada ahead of the G7 Summit, terming them as "kiraye ke tattu (protestors for hire)" and asking people not to take them "seriously". Hardeep Singh Puri said the Khalistani supporters flipped at Pakistan when they stopped receiving funding from them.(ANI)

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Puri said that the pro-Khalistani supporters protested "from the neighbouring country (Pakistan) where they get funding". However, when their funding stopped, these supporters turned on Islamabad, he added.

"Yeh jo kiraye ke tattu hain (protestors for hire), don't take them seriously," the union minister added.

WATCH

Puri's remarks came as Khalistani supporters held massive car rally in parts of Canada ahead of the G7 Summit, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be in attendance.

PM Modi accepted his Canadian counter Mark Carney's invitation to attend the summit in Alberta, marking his 6th consecutive participation in the Group of Seven's gathering.

Canada's invitation to the prime minister hinted at Ottawa's intent to repair the ties with New Delhi as relations turned sour between them following the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

"Glad to receive a call from Prime Minister @MarkJCarney of Canada. Congratulated him on his recent election victory and thanked him for the invitation to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month," PM Modi said in a post on social media.

He added, "As vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties, India and Canada will work together with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests. Look forward to our meeting at the Summit."

ALSO READ | Top expert calls for the inclusion of India in G7, says it will make it more reflective of the current state of world

PM Modi is currently in Cyprus on a three-nation visit. He will be in Canada for the G7 Summit on June 16 and 17, following which he will visit Croatia.

Notably, this will be an Indian Prime Minister's first-ever visit to Croatia.

Additionally, PM Modi also noted that this three-nation tour is an opportunity for India to thank its international partners for their support in the fight against terrorism.

India-Canada ties

The ties between India and Canada hit an all-time low after the then-Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, in 2023, alleged a potential Indian link in the killing of pro-Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India recalled its high commissioner and five other diplomats in October last year after Canada attempted to link them to the Nijjar case probe.

India and Canada expelled an equal number of diplomats in a tit-for-tat move amid their diplomatic showdown.

However, Liberal Party leader Mark Carney's victory in the April elections gave hope for a repair of the relationship.

Security officials of India and Canada have resumed contacts in the last few months, with both sides looking at the possibility of appointing new high commissioners.