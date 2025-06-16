Canada-India ties: Modi, Carney to hold talks at G7 summit

Calgary, Alberta: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet, for the first time, G7 host and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on the margins of the global summit on Tuesday. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a business forum in Limassol, Cyprus on Sunday. (AFP)

According to the outlet Globe and Mail, they will have a “one-on-one meeting”. The format of that meeting has yet to be reported.

Modi is scheduled to arrive in Calgary on Monday evening (local time) and travel to the summit venue, the resort of Kananaskis the next morning for the G7 outreach session.

During the course of a press conference in Calgary on Sunday, Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand said that as the host of the G7, Carney “must engage with global leaders on issues of global concern – on economic strength and trade diversification, on AI digital technology, on protecting green space from forest fires, on ensuring that defence and security are top of mind”.

Asked about the principal irritant in the relationship, the killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia on June 18, 2023, she said, “On the bilateral front, it is fundamentally important to realise and to continue to recognise that the rule of law and system of investigation that the RCMP is undertaking will not compromised.”

“There is a law enforcement dialogue which is occurring between the two countries now,” she added.

There are positive signals about the dialogue, as indicated by RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme in an interview with the network CTV on June 12. He said, “The RCMP is engaged with its counterparts in India, and we are rebuilding that relationship. We want to fight the same crimes. We have common interest in it, and it’s important to keep on building that relationship with our Indian counterparts.”

“We are rebuilding these relationships. The conversations have been positive and we’re looking at planning other meetings with them as well,” he added.

Both countries are aiming for a reset in the troubled relationship and that could also return India to its position as a significant factor in Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy. When it was originally released in November 2022, that Strategy, it defined India as “a critical partner in Canada’s pursuit of its objectives.”

Among the nations at the G7, as many as four – Japan, India, Korea and Australia – are from the region, while another, Indonesia was unable to participate. Global Affairs Canada, the country’s foreign ministry, has recently been highlighting that strategy.

That is part of Canada’s “review of foreign policy in general to reduce dependence on the United States, “ Vina Nadjibulla, the Asia-Pacific Foundation of Canada’s vice-president, research and strategy, said, adding, “It shows Carney wants to diversify Canada’s economic and security partnerships.”

She noted that while two years have been lost between India and Canada when it comes to the diplomatic and political fronts, commercial and economic ties. The “Indo” in the Strategy will “come into greater focus” if the two PMs are able to take the relationship forward, she said.

The Indian PM’s visit to Canada, the first since he came on a bilateral trip in April 2015, will be brief, lasting under 24 hours, before he leaves for Croatia.