Donald Trump leaving G7 summit a day early: Here's why

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated on Monday that US President Donald Trump would depart from the G7 summit a day earlier, on Monday night, due to escalating tensions in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump will be departing early from the G7 summit due to tensions between Israel and Iran.(AFP)

Earlier, Donald Trump had taken to social media platform TruthSocial asking all US citizens in Tehran to evacuate after Israel vowed to launched a massive strike against Iran.

"Iran should have signed the 'deal' I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" Trump wrote.

During the G7 summit, Trump refused to answer questions on whether the US would join Israel in its military campaign against Iran. He said, “As soon as I leave here, we're going to be doing something. But I have to leave here.”

Netanyahu thanks Trump for support

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday thanked US President Donald Trump for his backing during Israel's strikes against Iran's nuclear and military infrastructure.

In an interview with ABC News, Netanyahu said, “Today its Tel Aviv, tomorrow its New York. I understand America First but I don't understand America dead. That's what these people want. They chant ‘death to America’.”

He added, “We're doing something in the service of mankind, of humanity and its a battle of good against evil. America does and should stand with the good. That's what President Trump is doing and I deeply appreciate his support.”

Both Israel and Iran have been repeatedly warning each other of severe consequences. The two nations continued to trade fire for a fourth day on Monday.