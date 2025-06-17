Cristiano Ronaldo sends a message to Trump amid Israel-Iran conflict; pairs it up with a unique gift

US President Donald Trump received a surprise gift from soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday. The gift had a heartwarming message for him and the world amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran. Cristiano Ronaldo had a message for Donald Trump.(AFP)

The Republican was presented with a Portuguese team jersey signed by Ronaldo at the G7 meet in Canada’s Kananaskis. Trump showed the jersey to the cameras, revealing the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s message on the back of it

“To President Donald J Trump. Praying for peace,” the message with the autograph read.

Donald Trump is in Canada to attend the Group of 7 summit. He met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and French President Emmanuel Macron, among others. The Summit began on Monday and will go on till Tuesday as world leaders discuss important issues that are likely to include the Israeli attacks on Iran and Tehran's retaliation.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been vocal about peace in the world, speaking about the Gaza war and other issues. His gift to Trump could be connected with the ongoing war in the Palestinian enclave as well as the Israeli-Iranian conflict.

Donald Trump calls for the evacuation of Tehran

Donald Trump on Monday night warned ‘everyone’ to evacuate Tehran amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel. The 78-year-old, however, did not elaborate. Nearly 10 million people live in the Iranian capital. Trump declared that Iran ‘cannot have a nuclear weapon’.

"Iran should have signed the 'deal' I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. Meanwhile, the White House and Secretary of State Marco Rubio reshared the president's message on social media.

The Israeli military earlier issued a notice urging residents of one district of Tehran to evacuate. President Trump has repeatedly refused to say if the United States would participate in Israeli military action, although he says it was not involved in the initial strikes.