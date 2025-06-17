Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
Donald Trump dismisses calls for Russia sanctions: ‘Would cost US lot of money’

ByHT News Desk
Jun 17, 2025 03:54 AM IST

The US president has repeatedly said he is considering new economic penalties on Russia, but has declined to follow through.

US President Donald Trump indicated that he was not likely to impose sanctions on Russia soon as it would cost a lot of money for the United States, reported Bloomberg.

US President Donald Trump stated that he was not in a rush to impose sanctions on Russia.(AFP)
While at the G7 summit, Trump dismissed pressure from other world leaders to impose sanctions on Russia for its role in rejecting a ceasefire with Ukraine as the two countries continue a three-year-long war.

Trump said he wants to see if a deal will be signed or not, and will take a decision on that basis. While the US President has repeatedly said that he is considering new economic penalties on Russia, he has not followed through yet. 

“Don’t forget, you know, sanctions cost us a lot of money. When I sanction a country that costs the US a lot of money, a tremendous amount of money,” Trump said.

He added, “It’s not just, let’s sign a document you’re talking about billions and billions of dollars. Sanctions are not that easy. It’s not just a one way street.”

When reporters asked about European calls for sanctions, Trump responded, “Europe is saying that, but they haven’t done it yet. Let’s see them do it first.”

During the summit, Trump also called for the expansion of the group and advocated to include Russia again, after it had been removed previously.

"This was a big mistake," Trump said, adding that he believed Russia would not have invaded Ukraine in 2022 had Putin not been ejected.

"Putin speaks to me. He doesn't speak to anybody else ... he's not a happy person about it. I can tell you that he basically doesn't even speak to the people that threw him out, and I agree with him," Trump said.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
