Donald Trump dismisses calls for Russia sanctions: ‘Would cost US lot of money’

US President Donald Trump indicated that he was not likely to impose sanctions on Russia soon as it would cost a lot of money for the United States, reported Bloomberg. US President Donald Trump stated that he was not in a rush to impose sanctions on Russia.(AFP)

While at the G7 summit, Trump dismissed pressure from other world leaders to impose sanctions on Russia for its role in rejecting a ceasefire with Ukraine as the two countries continue a three-year-long war.

Also Read: Netanyahu says Iran ‘wants to kill’ Trump, was behind assassination attempts

Trump said he wants to see if a deal will be signed or not, and will take a decision on that basis. While the US President has repeatedly said that he is considering new economic penalties on Russia, he has not followed through yet.

“Don’t forget, you know, sanctions cost us a lot of money. When I sanction a country that costs the US a lot of money, a tremendous amount of money,” Trump said.

Also Read: Trump Mobile: All about president's new mobile service and gold 5G phone

He added, “It’s not just, let’s sign a document you’re talking about billions and billions of dollars. Sanctions are not that easy. It’s not just a one way street.”

When reporters asked about European calls for sanctions, Trump responded, “Europe is saying that, but they haven’t done it yet. Let’s see them do it first.”

Also Read: Trump mixes India-Pak conflict with Iran-Israel hostilities: 'They will make a deal'

During the summit, Trump also called for the expansion of the group and advocated to include Russia again, after it had been removed previously.

"This was a big mistake," Trump said, adding that he believed Russia would not have invaded Ukraine in 2022 had Putin not been ejected.

"Putin speaks to me. He doesn't speak to anybody else ... he's not a happy person about it. I can tell you that he basically doesn't even speak to the people that threw him out, and I agree with him," Trump said.