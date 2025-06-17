Trump Mobile: All about president's new mobile service and gold 5G phone

Just months into his second term, Donald Trump is using his well-known image as a “Phone Guy” to launch a new business. The nickname, recently highlighted by The Atlantic, now ties into his latest venture: Trump Mobile. On Monday, the Trump Organization announced a 5G cellular service and a MAGA-themed gold smartphone, both released under the banner of Trump Mobile, dubbed the “T1 Phone.” Eric Trump, Don Hendrickson, Eric Thomas, Patrick O'Brien and Donald Trump Jr., left to right, participate in the announcement of Trump Mobile, in New York's Trump Tower, Monday, June 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)(AP)

In a press release, the company described it as a service offering “top-tier connectivity, unbeatable value and all-American service,” available through AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. The “47 Plan,” priced at $47.75 per month, includes roadside help, unlimited data and telehealth access. That’s not all. According to Fast Company, a flashy $499 “T1 Phone,” loaded with gold accents and MAGA slogans, is set to drop this fall.

Trump Mobile: A golden pitch to patriotic customers

The T1 Phone design embraces everything Trump-era branding is known for: minimal design, bold fonts and heavy-handed symbolism. Images on the official website show a gold-coloured back etched with the American flag and a Trump Mobile logo. The phone will run Android 15.

Although details about its manufacturing are vague, the phone claims to be “American-made.” Trump’s sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, confirmed that customer support will be based in Missouri. Still, most phones and parts sold in the U.S. are sourced from Asia, and Trump Mobile hasn’t confirmed where the T1 Phone is built.

This isn’t Trump’s first golden venture. His Oval Office has been gilded, his jet is lined with gold furniture, and earlier this year, he launched a “gold card” visa initiative aimed at wealthy immigrants. The new phone, much like his sneaker line and Bible partnership, adds another layer to a growing business portfolio powered by politics and personal branding.

Business or presidency? Lines continue to blur

Although the Trump Organization stated before his second term that it would be run by his children, ethics experts remain uneasy. The Trump Mobile website clarifies that the Trump name is used under a licence and the business is not owned directly by the Trump Organization.

That hasn’t stopped concerns. “No one who has been paying attention could miss that President Trump considers the presidency a vehicle to grow his family’s wealth,” Harvard Law School’s Lawrence Lessig told Reuters. “Maybe this example will help more come to see this undeniable truth.”

According to a financial disclosure filed last week, Trump’s licensed product ventures, from colognes to guitars, raked in over $8 million in 2024 alone. However, experts like Paolo Pescatore, a telecom analyst at PP Foresight, told Reuters that the new phone venture raises fresh questions: “It’s unclear what kind of commercial relationship Trump Mobile has with actual telecom players.”

Trump’s telecom push doubles down on “America First”

The company’s emphasis on US manufacturing mirrors Trump’s broader economic policy. As new tariffs hit Asian electronics, the President’s calls for domestic production grow louder. Trump Mobile claims to be built on those very values, though independent verification is still missing.

What’s clear is that the lines between campaigning, governance and business have never looked more intertwined. With MAGA-themed devices in voters’ hands by fall, Trump’s latest venture seems designed not only for profit but for visibility, and perhaps influence, too.

